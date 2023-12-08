Sport

11:06 08.12.2023

Students of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv met with coordinators and athletes of the Olympic Dreams project

2 min read
The Red Building of KNU hosted a meeting of university students with the coordinators and athletes of the Olympic Dreams project.

The CEO of the Olympic Dreams project, co-founder of the ''The Future for Children'' Charitable Foundation Oleksandra Novikova, and the project's Secretary General, trainer Oleksandra Starkova, spoke frankly and in detail about how the idea for the project came about, what difficulties they had to overcome, and what results they can be proud of.

Olympic Dreams participants this year's European Junior Judo Cup winner, Inna Shynkarenko, and the 2023 Youth Olympic Games vice-champion and 2023 European vice-champion, Anna Oliinyk-Korniiko, shared their impressions of the project and how it helps them in the development of their sports careers.



Over the 20 months of the Olympic Dreams project's existence, more than 500 young athletes in 7 sports - judo, football, handball, fencing, rhythmic gymnastics, taekwondo and karate - were given the opportunity to continue their training in safe conditions in friendly countries, improve their professional level and gain international experience. Many of the student-athletes became masters of sports and international masters of sports, and in their honour, the blue and yellow flag was raised dozens of times and the Ukrainian anthem was played at world and European tournaments.

The meeting was organised by the Sports Department of the KNU Student Parliament as part of the Sport Talks KNU project.

