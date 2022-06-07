Russian troops destroy, damage and occupy 73 youth centers – Gutzeit

Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine Vadym Gutzeit states that Russian troops have destroyed, damaged or occupied 73 youth centers.

"Before the full-scale invasion of Russia, more than 300 youth centers and spaces had been functioning in Ukraine. Currently, 20 of them are completely destroyed or damaged, another 53 were in the temporarily occupied territory," the press service of the ministry quoted Gutzeit as saying.

According to him, since February 24, most of the surviving youth centers have reoriented their activities to help the civilian population: now they work as humanitarian headquarters, shelters, spaces for helping children, internally displaced persons, charitable foundations.