17:13 28.05.2022

Over 50 athletes killed since full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine

Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutzeit has said that more than 50 athletes have been killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"More than 50 athletes have been killed in more than 90 days of Russia's war against Ukraine," Gutzeit was quoted as saying by the ministry's press service.

According to the minister, athletes in Olympic and non-Olympic sports are also defending Ukraine with weapons in their hands.

"Everyone is coming to defend us. Someone is in the territorial defense, someone is in the Armed Forces, and someone is now in the east of Ukraine. I want to thank all the defenders of Ukraine," he said and expressed his condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

