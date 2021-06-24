Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

The Ukrainian national team got into the 1/8 of the European Football Championship 2020 due to the victory of the Swedish national team over the Polish national team and the victory of the Spanish national team over the Slovak national team.

On Wednesday, the Swedish national team, having won in St. Petersburg in a stubborn duel of the Poles with a score of 3:2, secured a victory in Group E. The Spanish national team, having beaten the Slovaks 5:0, took second place in the group.

These two results allowed the Ukrainian team to advance to the 1/8 finals with three points. Ukraine took third place in its group and became one of four teams that received a ticket to the playoffs from third place.

Sweden advanced to the group E playoffs with seven points and Spain with five points.

In the final, third, round of the group stage, Sweden in St. Petersburg won 3:2 over Poland. On the double of the Swede Emil Forsberg, Robert Lewandowski answered with two goals. Viktor Claesson scored the winning goal in the second stoppage time.

In the match in Seville, Spain-Slovakia, the Slovaks scored two goals into their own goal, the authors of their own goals were Martin Dúbravka and Juraj Kucka. The Slovaks' gate was also hit by the Spaniards Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres.

Slovakia with three points took the third place in the group, however, it could not get into the top four of those who placed on a similar line in its quartet, and did not get into the 1/8 finals. Also outside the playoffs was Poland, which became the fourth in the group.