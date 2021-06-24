Sport

09:19 24.06.2021

Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

2 min read
Sweden, Spain lead Ukraine to 1/8 Euro 2020

The Ukrainian national team got into the 1/8 of the European Football Championship 2020 due to the victory of the Swedish national team over the Polish national team and the victory of the Spanish national team over the Slovak national team.

On Wednesday, the Swedish national team, having won in St. Petersburg in a stubborn duel of the Poles with a score of 3:2, secured a victory in Group E. The Spanish national team, having beaten the Slovaks 5:0, took second place in the group.

These two results allowed the Ukrainian team to advance to the 1/8 finals with three points. Ukraine took third place in its group and became one of four teams that received a ticket to the playoffs from third place.

Sweden advanced to the group E playoffs with seven points and Spain with five points.

In the final, third, round of the group stage, Sweden in St. Petersburg won 3:2 over Poland. On the double of the Swede Emil Forsberg, Robert Lewandowski answered with two goals. Viktor Claesson scored the winning goal in the second stoppage time.

In the match in Seville, Spain-Slovakia, the Slovaks scored two goals into their own goal, the authors of their own goals were Martin Dúbravka and Juraj Kucka. The Slovaks' gate was also hit by the Spaniards Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia, Ferran Torres.

Slovakia with three points took the third place in the group, however, it could not get into the top four of those who placed on a similar line in its quartet, and did not get into the 1/8 finals. Also outside the playoffs was Poland, which became the fourth in the group.

Tags: #euro_2020 #ukraine #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:18 24.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova hope Associated Trio to strengthen cooperation with EU in security, defense – FMs joint statement

10:55 24.06.2021
Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

Overall progress in implementation of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement is 54% – Ukrainian authorities

13:50 23.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

Ukraine, Georgia intend to boost trade by 25% this year – Zelensky

10:34 23.06.2021
Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

Some 835 new cases of COVID-19 infection recorded in past 24 hours in Ukraine, 2,292 people recovered – Health Ministry

16:47 22.06.2021
Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

Statistics service revises downward assessment of Ukraine's GDP decline in Q1 2021 to 2.2%

14:38 22.06.2021
Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

14:22 22.06.2021
Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

13:43 22.06.2021
Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

11:15 22.06.2021
Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

LATEST

About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD