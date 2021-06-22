Sport

11:15 22.06.2021

Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

2 min read
Ukrainian national team loses to Austria 0:1 in Euro 2020 match

The Ukrainian national football team on Monday suffered a defeat in front of the Austrian team with a score of 0:1 in the match of the third round of the 2020 European Championship.

According to the match broadcast, in the 21st minute the Austrian national team took the lead. After filing a standard, Christoph Baumgartner beat Illia Zabarny and shot into the corner of the goal of Heorhiy Bushchan.

Mykola Shaparenko tried to attack with a blow, but the Austrian goalkeeper deflected him, and Andriy Yarmolenko's leg did not reach for finishing.

However, the Austrians had two points to increase the score. In particular, Marko Arnautovic first missed the goal from 12 meters away, and at the end of the half, the Austrian national team player failed to outplay Bushchan.

In the second half, there were no significant changes in the game. Austria controlled the game, almost scoring into their own goal. Until the end of the half, the Austrians lost several chances to double the result. In one case, Bushchan made a save after being hit by Stefan Lainer, in the other Arnautovich made a mistake.

In general, Austria played according to the score and did not give Ukraine a chance to recoup a positive result.

As a result, with a score of 0:1, Ukraine lost the second position in the group, going down to third. Andriy Shevchenko's team has a 4:5 ratio of goals scored and conceded, which makes it difficult to get into the playoffs due to the rating of the third teams. The final situation in the ranking will be announced on June 23 in the evening.

Tags: #euro_2020 #ukraine #football
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:38 22.06.2021
Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

Ukraine becomes member of European hospitality community HOTREC

14:22 22.06.2021
Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

Ukraine thinks about control over migration with countries where Delta COVID-19 spreading – meeting with Zelensky

13:43 22.06.2021
Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

Zelensky announces launch of Healthy Ukraine national program

11:01 22.06.2021
Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

Zelensky signs law to extend duty-free import of foreign aircraft to 110 seats until 2025

11:56 21.06.2021
Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

11:17 21.06.2021
Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 323 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

14:14 19.06.2021
FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

12:26 19.06.2021
Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

Ukraine records 852 new COVID-19 cases per day, 2,736 people recovered – ministry

11:32 19.06.2021
White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

White House denies info that United States suspends allocation of military aid to Ukraine

16:43 18.06.2021
Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Ukraine to host European Badminton Championship for first time

LATEST

About 70% of Ukrainian Olympic team vaccinated against COVID-19 - head of Ministry of Sports

"Very strong game" - Zelensky about Ukraine-Netherlands match

UAF, UEFA reach compromise on uniform design of Ukrainian national football team

UAF executive committee approves official football status of slogans 'Glory to Ukraine!,' 'Glory to the Heroes!' – Pavelko

Pavelko urgently leaves for Rome for negotiations with UEFA regarding uniform of Ukrainian national football team

UEFA orders Ukraine to remove nationalistic slogan from its Euro 2020 kit

Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

Ukraine to perform in uniform with contours of its borders at Euro 2020

Dynamo Kyiv extends contract with Lucescu until 2023

Italian Roberto De Zerbi becomes Shakhtar's head coach for next two seasons

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD