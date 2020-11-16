Sport

12:26 16.11.2020

Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

1 min read
Ukraine loses to Germany in UEFA Nations League

The Ukrainian national football team has lost to the German team with a score of 1:3 in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League in group 4 of the elite division A of the tournament.

In Saturday's match in Leipzig, weakened by the infection of several of the main players with COVID-19, the Ukrainians were the first to open the scoring in the 12th minute after the accurate hit by Roman Yaremchuk. But after ten minutes Leroy Sane equalized the score. And ten minutes later Timo Werner led Germany forward. In the middle of the second half, he consolidated the advantage of the German national team.

In another match of this group, Switzerland and Spain drew 1:1.

After five rounds, Germany leads the group with nine points, Spain - eight points, Ukraine - six, and Switzerland - three.

In the final sixth round of the group stage, Ukraine will play away with Switzerland, while Spain will host Germany.

The first team in the group will play in the Champions League playoffs of the League of Nations, and the fourth place will be relegated to the lower division B.

Tags: #nations_league #uefa
