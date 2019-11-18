Parliament creates commission to investigate into alleged abuse by Ukrainian Football Federation president

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has created a provisional commission for investigation into alleged abuse by President of the Ukrainian Football Federation, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget of the 8th convocation Andriy Pavelko.

Some 260 Members of Parliament voted for instruction No. 2423 on the investigation into possible violation of the Ukrainian legislation and abuse of power by the president of the Ukrainian Football Federation and the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Budget of the 8th convocation, Andriy Pavelko, while dealing with the issues of financing and implementation of construction program of football pitches with artificial turf in Ukrainian regions in 2017-2018.

As reported, on June 14, 2018, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that its detectives were investigating into abuse of power during the purchase of works and services for the construction of football pitches with artificial turf at the expense of the national budget. The case was added to the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations of Ukraine under Article 366-1 (submitting false data to e-declaration), Part 3, Article 368-2 (illegal enrichment), and Part 2, Article 364 (abuse of authority or office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

First Deputy President of the Ukrainian Football Federation Nazar Kholodnytsky, who at that time headed the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), reported that Pavelko was involved in the case.

Investigative journalists of the Bihus.info television project reported that only FFU Production LLC was able to meet the requirements of the Regional Development, Construction and Housing and Utilities Ministry of Ukraine for the purchase of artificial turf. In addition, Bihus.info said that the price per square meter of artificial turf proposed by FFU Production was EUR 3-4 higher than its competitors which import their products to Ukraine from abroad.

The media also reported at the end of 2018 that FFU Production won the majority of 300 tenders for the purchase of artificial turf over less than a month. The tenders were held without open auctions.

On June 5, 2019, the NABU searched the premises of the Ukrainian Football Federation.