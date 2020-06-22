Shakhtar becomes Ukraine's football champion for 13th time

Donetsk Shakhtar FC ahead of schedule has won the next title of champion of Ukraine on football.

After a comeback in the 27th round of the Ukrainian Premier League over "Alexandria" with a score of 3:2, the "miners" with 71 points scored became unattainable for Dynamo Kyiv (52 points after 26 matches) and other teams.

This victory in the championship has become the fourth in a row for Shakhtar and the 13th during the years of independent Ukraine.

Dynamo Kyiv has got 15 championship titles.