Health Ministry authorizes Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter with 15% of spectators

Football club Shakhtar received an official letter from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine about the holding of Champions League group stage second round match against Inter, which will take place on October 27 at the Olympiysky National Sports Complex (NSC) in Kyiv.

"It says that according to the results of analysis of the epidemic situation, anti-epidemic measures that are carried out in the regions of Ukraine in accordance with the established level of epidemic danger, the experience of European countries that have begun admitting spectators to football matches, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine considers it possible to let spectators to the Champions League match Shakhtar - Inter," reported the club's official website on Thursday.

At the same time, no more than 15% of fans from the total stadium capacity can be present at the match.

The host must also strictly adhere to all anti-epidemic measures.