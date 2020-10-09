Sport

10:21 09.10.2020

Nine Shakhtar football players, nine staff members have COVID-19 detected after retesting

Based on the results of the retesting of Shakhtar football club's members for coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, nine football players and nine first-team personnel were detected with positive results.

"According to the statement of the sanitary doctor, they all go to self-isolation for ten days. Most of the infected people are asymptomatic, some are mild," the club's press service said on Thursday, October 8.

Shakhtar midfielders Marlos and Viktor Kovalenko will go to the Ukrainian national team and will be able to prepare for the upcoming Nations League matches. The rest of the players, with the exception of those identified with positive test results, will return to training on October 9.

