Health Ministry allows holding Champions League match Shakhtar - Borussia M in Kyiv on Nov 3 with spectators

Football club Shakhtar has received an official letter from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine on holding with the spectators the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which will take place at the Olympiysky National Sports Complex (NSC) in Kyiv on November 3.

"It says that according to the results of the analysis of the epidemic situation, anti-epidemic measures that are carried out in the regions of Ukraine in accordance with the established level of epidemic danger, the experience of European countries that have begun admitting spectators to football matches, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine considers it possible to attract spectators to the Champions League game Shakhtar - Borussia (Mönchengladbach)," the club's official website reported on Tuesday.

During the match, the host side must strictly adhere to all anti-epidemic measures, as well as organize admission to the sectors of no more than 15% of the number of fans that the NSC Olympiysky can accommodate.