Sport

10:46 29.07.2019

Dynamo win Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in match with Shakhtar

1 min read
Dynamo win Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in match with Shakhtar

Dynamo Kyiv have won the Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in a match with Shakhtar Donetsk in Odesa on Sunday, July 28;

In the last minutes of the first half, the Miners took the lead due to a precise strike by Alan Patrick from Brazil. At 80', Dynamo managed to equalize thanks to central defender Mykyta Burda following a corner. And three minutes after Uruguayan footballer de Pena's pass, Dynamo's midfielder Denys Harmash played well in advance and made his team the winner.

Now the number of Dynamo's wins in the Ukrainian Super Cup equals Shakhtar's – eight.

The Ukrainian Super Cup has been played since 2004. The champion and winner or finalist of the Ukrainian Cup are fighting for it.

Tags: #dynamo #shakhtar
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:02 16.05.2019
Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

10:05 29.03.2019
UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

UEFA fines Shakhtar for racist behavior, fireworks

16:24 19.03.2019
Dynamo claims no signs of racist manifestations demonstrated at match against Chelsea

Dynamo claims no signs of racist manifestations demonstrated at match against Chelsea

11:33 08.03.2019
Chelsea beats Dynamo Kyiv with 3-0 score in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Chelsea beats Dynamo Kyiv with 3-0 score in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

17:53 28.02.2019
FC Shakhtar signs contract with young Brazilian midfielder Tete

FC Shakhtar signs contract with young Brazilian midfielder Tete

14:33 22.02.2019
FC Dynamo to play with Chelsea in 1/8 finals of Europa League

FC Dynamo to play with Chelsea in 1/8 finals of Europa League

10:52 22.02.2019
FC Dynamo Kyiv beat Olympiacos, get to 1/8 finals of Europa League

FC Dynamo Kyiv beat Olympiacos, get to 1/8 finals of Europa League

10:03 22.02.2019
FC Shakhtar largely loses to Eintracht, gets out of Europa League

FC Shakhtar largely loses to Eintracht, gets out of Europa League

11:58 28.11.2018
Shakhtar keeps playoff hope alive by beating Hoffenheim

Shakhtar keeps playoff hope alive by beating Hoffenheim

10:46 09.11.2018
Dynamo confidently beats Rennes in Europa League

Dynamo confidently beats Rennes in Europa League

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shakhtar become 13-time Ukrainian Cup winner

UEFA dismisses protests by Portugal, Luxembourg over Ukraine's matches with Moraes

Ukrainian Pidruchnyi becomes world champion in biathlon

Chelsea beats Dynamo Kyiv with 3-0 score in UEFA Europa League Round of 16

FC Dynamo to play with Chelsea in 1/8 finals of Europa League

LATEST

UEFA dismisses protests by Portugal, Luxembourg over Ukraine's matches with Moraes

Men's squash team of Ukraine takes bronze in European Team Championships in Lisbon

Ukrainian Pidruchnyi becomes world champion in biathlon

Dynamo Kyiv snatches away draw from Olympiacos in Europa League

Svitolina wins exhibition tournament in France second time in a row

Ukrainian Lomachenko combines two world boxing titles

Ukrainian Gvozdyk wins WBC boxing world title

Sports events of national and international levels not to be canceled because of martial law in 10 regions — minister

Match of Europa League Vorskla-Arsenal relocated from Poltava to Kyiv due to martial law

Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD