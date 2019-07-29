Dynamo win Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in match with Shakhtar

Dynamo Kyiv have won the Ukrainian Super Cup 2-1 in a match with Shakhtar Donetsk in Odesa on Sunday, July 28;

In the last minutes of the first half, the Miners took the lead due to a precise strike by Alan Patrick from Brazil. At 80', Dynamo managed to equalize thanks to central defender Mykyta Burda following a corner. And three minutes after Uruguayan footballer de Pena's pass, Dynamo's midfielder Denys Harmash played well in advance and made his team the winner.

Now the number of Dynamo's wins in the Ukrainian Super Cup equals Shakhtar's – eight.

The Ukrainian Super Cup has been played since 2004. The champion and winner or finalist of the Ukrainian Cup are fighting for it.