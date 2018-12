Svitolina wins exhibition tournament in France second time in a row

For the second year in a row, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has won the Open de Caen exhibition tournament in France, Radio Liberty said.

In the final, the Ukrainian beat her rival from Belarus in three sets, the 30th racket of the world, Aleksandra Sasnovich, with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:4.

The next season in the WTA-tour, Svitolina will begin in January with a tournament in Brisbane, Australia.