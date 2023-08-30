Sport

11:54 30.08.2023

Svitolina wins at start of US Open-2023

The first racket of Ukraine Elina Svitolina defeated German Anna-Lena Friedsam in the first round of the U.S. Open Tennis Championship, the U.S. Open website reported.

As reported by Suspilne.Sport, Svitolina in the first round met with a 29-year-old German, Anna-Lena Friedsam. It was the first face-to-face meeting of tennis players in their careers. For Svitolina, it was the first match in the last three weeks, she was recovering from an injury. Friedsam, in turn, played the first match on the hard surface since March 2023.

Svitolina needed 60 minutes, as a result of which she won in two sets.

The tennis players started the match with two games won on their serves – 2:2. However, later Friedsman won two games in the match, and Svitolina – 10.

In the first and second sets, Svitolina made two breaks each, which allowed to eventually win with the score of 6:3, 6:1. The second game lasted 24 minutes.

Svitolina was active in this match, she has 22 winners. And at the same time she has only four unforced errors. The opponent has six winners and 19 unforced errors.

