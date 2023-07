Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina beat the first racket of the world in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and reached the semifinals of the tournament in London.

Svitolina defeated Polish tennis player Iga Świątek in three games with a score of 7:5, 6:7, 6:2.

In the semifinals of Wimbledon, which will be Svitolina's second in her career, she will face Czech tennis player Markéta Vondroušová.