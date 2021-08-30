Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins WTA tournament in Chicago

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has become the winner of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Chicago, winning her first title in the 2021 season, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation reported on Facebook.

"Elina Svitolina has won the first title in the 2021 season! In the final of the tournament in Chicago, she beat Alizé Cornet with the score of 7:5 and 6:4," it says.

According to the Women's Tennis Association on Facebook, this is the athlete's 16th WTA title.