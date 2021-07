Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina has reached the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Elina Svitolina repeated her best Olympic achievement - she has reached the quarterfinal! In three difficult sets she defeated Maria Sakkari with the following scores: 5:7; 6:3; 6:4," the press service of the Ukrainian Tennis Federation said.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo are held from July 23 to August 8.