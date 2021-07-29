Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina loses semifinal match at Tokyo Olympics, to compete for bronze

Ukrainian tennis player Elina in the women's singles semifinal on Thursday, July 29, lost to Markéta Vondroušová from the Czech Republic.

According to the results published on the website of the Olympiad, the final score was 3:6, 1:6 in favour of the athlete from the Czech Republic.

Svitolina will compete for the bronze medal in the match with the representative of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina, who lost to the tennis player from Sweden Belinda Bencic in heSvitolina r semifinals.