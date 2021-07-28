Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina made it to the singles semifinals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to the Ukrainian tennis website.

As noted, in a quarterfinal match, the Ukrainian defeated the Italian Camila Giorgi.

The athletes spent an hour and a half on the court.

Svitolina completed two breaks in each set and lost one game on her serve (leading 5-1 in the first game and 4-1 in the second).

Svitolina has six aces, three double faults, 13 winners and 27 unforced errors, four implemented breakpoints with 11.

Giorgi has one ace, four double faults, 19 winners and 36 unforced faults, two implemented breakpoints with 2.