Sport

20:20 03.06.2024

Svitolina reaches fourth round of Roland-Garros, winning match against Romanian Bogdan

1 min read
The first racket of Ukraine in tennis, Elina Svitolina, reached the fourth round of Roland-Garros, winning the match against Romanian Ana Bogdan in two sets, Suspilne.Sports reported on Saturday evening.

It is noted that Svitolina and Bogdan met for the second time in their careers - in April this year, when the Ukrainian lost to her opponent in a match for the national team in the Billie Jean King Cup. This time, Svitolina took revenge.

The Ukrainian tennis player reached the fourth round of Roland Garros for the fifth time in her career. In the 1/8 finals match, she will play with Elena Rybakina, the fourth racket of the world. The last time they met was in the match for third place at the 2020 Olympics, when Svitolina defeated her opponent.

