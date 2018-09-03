Sport

Dynamo unexpectedly loses to Carpathians in 7th round of Ukraine's championship

Dynamo Kyiv has lost to the Lviv Carpathians at home with the score of 0:2 in the match of the seventh round of the Ukraine Football Championship.

At the 17th and 45th minutes midfielder of guests Marian Shved scored in the gates of the capital team.

Shakhtar outgamed Mariupol with a score of 2:0 in Kharkiv on Saturday.

Another leader of the championship, Alexandria played a draw 2:2 with FC Lviv.

After the seventh round, Shakhtar leads the championship with 18 points. Alexandria scored 16 points. Dynamo has 13 points in its active, having played one match less.

