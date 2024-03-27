Zelensky announced availability of substantial amount of funds for current year for all regions of the country under "Made in Ukraine" program

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his working visit to Sumy region took part in the first regional meeting on the new program of economic policy "Made in Ukraine".

"For the first time held a regional meeting regarding our new program of economic policy "Made in Ukraine". There is a substantial amount of funds for this year for all regions of our state. Guaranteed for Sumy region as well," he said in the evening video message.

Thus, according to him, as a result of this meeting, there are already specific tasks for members of the government, the State Property Fund, the Office of the President and regional authorities, and there are signed contracts for the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex.

Zelensky, in particular, said there are new contracts for automated fire-fighting systems, new FPV drones, and simulators for mobile firing teams to help shoot down Shaheds more effectively.

"I am proud that every month more and more companies, more and more developers are offering concrete samples of weapons, shells, equipment, mine clearance vehicles and everything that is needed on the frontline and will save the lives of our people," he said.

In addition, during his visit to Sumy region, the president held a lengthy coordination meeting on internal security in the region - from shelters to countering crime, and on all defense issues.

"Very substantive. As for the economy and the social situation: now the general task - and the government, and the regional authorities and heads of communities to give every opportunity that here in our Sumy region there were jobs, that social protection worked, that there were reliable revenues to the budget," - said Zelensky.