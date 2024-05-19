Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12

Advertisement

On June 12, Kyiv Golf Center will host a business forum that has already become traditional - "Grain. Pigs. Meat - 2024".

This is a grand event that brings together all areas of the country's food security - grain business, pig farming, meat industry, retail and related industries - to resolutely overcome the challenges of today, and creates coalitions at all links of the food chain - from a grain in the field to a finished meat product on the consumer's table.

"Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024 provides its participants with a unique opportunity to learn how to increase their profits, presents real tools for obtaining added value, offers an alternative to blocked grain exports, introduces leading industry experts, producers and processors, suppliers of equipment and genetics, informs about innovations, current trends, financial and technical opportunities.

This year the following issues will be discussed:

- Prospects for the development of the Ukrainian grain market through the prism of the pig and meat industries

- Possibility of replacing grain exports with exports of meat and value-added meat products

- The state and prospects of development of the pig and meat industry in Ukraine during the war and after its end

- Implementation of the concept "New Pig Production of Ukraine", its impact on the country's food security and benefits of the industries from its implementation

- Ukraine without ASF - all about the eradication of ASF through vaccine prevention

- Investment opportunities for grain producers, new and existing pig farms, and related industries

- The lowest cost of Ukrainian pigs in the world now and forever

- Effective technologies in pig breeding and meat industry

- "Road map" for creating your own enterprise in pig breeding

- Presentation of a social project that will help war veterans to start a successful business in pig production

- Where and under what conditions to attract financing, grants, support for producers and processors

- Sales and domestic trade, cooperation with national networks, own retail

- Sales and foreign trade, who can export, where and how to organize meat exports

The meat industry and pig farming are now set to become the real drivers of our economy, and the tandem with retail and related industries will definitely lead Ukraine's economy to prosperity. Join us!

Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Kyiv Golf Center (20 Obolonska Embankment, Kyiv).

Forum organizers: Association of Meat Industry and Center for Efficiency in Livestock Production.

Business forum program and registration by the link: https://meatindustry.com.ua/

Interfax-Ukraine is a media partner