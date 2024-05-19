Press Releases

20:04 19.05.2024

Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12

3 min read

Advertisement

On June 12, Kyiv Golf Center will host a business forum that has already become traditional - "Grain. Pigs. Meat - 2024". 

This is a grand event that brings together all areas of the country's food security - grain business, pig farming, meat industry, retail and related industries - to resolutely overcome the challenges of today, and creates coalitions at all links of the food chain - from a grain in the field to a finished meat product on the consumer's table.

"Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024 provides its participants with a unique opportunity to learn how to increase their profits, presents real tools for obtaining added value, offers an alternative to blocked grain exports, introduces leading industry experts, producers and processors, suppliers of equipment and genetics, informs about innovations, current trends, financial and technical opportunities.

This year the following issues will be discussed:
- Prospects for the development of the Ukrainian grain market through the prism of the pig and meat industries
- Possibility of replacing grain exports with exports of meat and value-added meat products
- The state and prospects of development of the pig and meat industry in Ukraine during the war and after its end
- Implementation of the concept "New Pig Production of Ukraine", its impact on the country's food security and benefits of the industries from its implementation
- Ukraine without ASF - all about the eradication of ASF through vaccine prevention
- Investment opportunities for grain producers, new and existing pig farms, and related industries
- The lowest cost of Ukrainian pigs in the world now and forever
- Effective technologies in pig breeding and meat industry
- "Road map" for creating your own enterprise in pig breeding
- Presentation of a social project that will help war veterans to start a successful business in pig production
- Where and under what conditions to attract financing, grants, support for producers and processors 
- Sales and domestic trade, cooperation with national networks, own retail
- Sales and foreign trade, who can export, where and how to organize meat exports

The meat industry and pig farming are now set to become the real drivers of our economy, and the tandem with retail and related industries will definitely lead Ukraine's economy to prosperity. Join us! 

Forum "Grain. Pigs. Meat-2024" will be held on June 12, 2024 in Kyiv, Kyiv Golf Center (20 Obolonska Embankment, Kyiv).
Forum organizers: Association of Meat Industry and Center for Efficiency in Livestock Production.

Business forum program and registration by the link: https://meatindustry.com.ua/

Interfax-Ukraine is a media partner

Tags: #pigs #grain

MORE ABOUT

14:35 26.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

Zelenskyy: Another batch of Ukrainian grain delivered to Sudan

16:39 17.04.2024
Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

Agrarian Ministry predicts reduction in grain production to 52.4 mln tonnes in 2024, oilseed harvest at 21.7 mln tonnes

19:16 09.04.2024
France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

France to continue seeking control instruments for Ukrainian grain on EU market

12:44 02.04.2024
Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

17:17 30.03.2024
Heads of Rada, France's National Assembly get acquainted with functioning of grain corridor in Odesa

Heads of Rada, France's National Assembly get acquainted with functioning of grain corridor in Odesa

13:00 16.03.2024
Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

15:40 04.03.2024
Zelenskyy on operation of ‘grain corridor’: We’re approaching export mark of 30 mln tonnes of cargo

Zelenskyy on operation of ‘grain corridor’: We’re approaching export mark of 30 mln tonnes of cargo

20:24 23.02.2024
Exports via Ukrainian maritime corridor reaches 26 mln tonnes – Kubrakov

Exports via Ukrainian maritime corridor reaches 26 mln tonnes – Kubrakov

16:15 20.02.2024
Incident with spilling Ukrainian grain on rails a political provocation aimed at dividing our nations – Kubrakov

Incident with spilling Ukrainian grain on rails a political provocation aimed at dividing our nations – Kubrakov

15:24 20.02.2024
Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

Forty cars with grain waiting for reloading at Medyka-Shehyni rail station where protesters scattered grain – Ukrzaliznytsia

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

As fighting intensifies around Kharkiv, ICRC increases support for displaced people

On May 17th the Kyiv Security Forum holds an online-discussion on the issue of russian assets confiscation

Summer in Turkey, season 2024: great offers from ANEX Tour

Greencubator invites green startups to participate in the international ClimateLaunchpad 2024 competition

OTP BANK is building its own environmental and social management system

On May 23, conference “Europe-Poland-Ukraine: Cooperate Together”

On May 16, the business forum "Bread Industry-2024" will start in Cherkasy

AMIC ENERGY and Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation announce the start of cooperation as a part of “Invincible coffee” initiative

First multiservice space will provide “one-stop shop” support to forcibly displaced and other war-affected people in Kharkiv city

PROMETEY Company Talks About Distrust of the Tax Service

AD
AD
AD
AD