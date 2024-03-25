Press Releases

13:39 25.03.2024

The cooperation continues: The total amount of assistance to the Superhumans Center reached almost UAH 30 million

1 min read

In March, JSC OTP BANK made another transfer of UAH 1 million to the account of the Superhumans Center. The total amount of funds that the Bank has already transferred to the prosthetics and rehabilitation center is almost UAH 30 million.
In February, this non-profit project also received UAH 1 million from the Bank. The transfers are made under the charitable donation agreement for 2023-2024 concluded between OTP BANK and Superhumans Center, which provides for monthly support to the center. The funds are allocated to two crucial areas: support for the heroes, their return to social life and the creation of an educational center to scale up assistance and training of prosthetics specialists.
In 2023, OTP BANK held two charity auctions, during which it raised UAH 8.8 million. All funds were allocated to the prosthetics and rehabilitation center.

Tags: #otp_bank #superhumans_center #bank_of_the_prosthetics_and_rehabilitation_center

MORE ABOUT

17:04 20.03.2024
OTP BANK is among the top ten best enterprises of Ukraine in the category "Banking" - Opendatabot

OTP BANK is among the top ten best enterprises of Ukraine in the category "Banking" - Opendatabot

13:13 18.03.2024
The history of Ukrainian money: OTP BANK became a partner of the UCulture project lecture series

The history of Ukrainian money: OTP BANK became a partner of the UCulture project lecture series

14:28 07.03.2024
OTP Bank transferred UAH 1 million to Superhumans Center in February

OTP Bank transferred UAH 1 million to Superhumans Center in February

12:44 21.02.2024
First Factoring Agreement Signed under the Joint Program of OTP Bank and USAID

First Factoring Agreement Signed under the Joint Program of OTP Bank and USAID

12:46 20.02.2024
OTP Bank ranked second among commercial banks in rating of primary dealers of Ministry of Finance

OTP Bank ranked second among commercial banks in rating of primary dealers of Ministry of Finance

12:55 16.02.2024
OTP Bank plans to become hub for distribution of international grants to support business - V. Mudryi

OTP Bank plans to become hub for distribution of international grants to support business - V. Mudryi

11:54 16.02.2024
Correlation of services with Maslow's pyramid helps to increase customer satisfaction, - member of Board of OTP Bank

Correlation of services with Maslow's pyramid helps to increase customer satisfaction, - member of Board of OTP Bank

13:37 30.01.2024
OTP Bank will pay UAH 4.8 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

OTP Bank will pay UAH 4.8 bln to budgets of all levels in 2023

16:57 25.01.2024
Total amount of assistance to Superhumans Center in 2023 amounted to almost UAH 27 million

Total amount of assistance to Superhumans Center in 2023 amounted to almost UAH 27 million

10:54 24.01.2024
OTP Bank uses latest technologies for development of factoring services - L.Zaika

OTP Bank uses latest technologies for development of factoring services - L.Zaika

AD

HOT NEWS

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine launches Green Deal special project

Interfax-Ukraine starts publication of opinion pieces

LATEST

In 2023, Respublika Park paid UAH 122 million in taxes and donated tens of millions to charity

ReBuild Ukraine: Health & Rehabilitation, a large-scale medical rehabilitation forum, will take place in Warsaw

Teachers important: Global Teacher Prize Ukraine 2024 has started accepting applications

The 16th Annual Kyiv Security Forum will be held on March 21-22

Fenix restaurant has updated its breakfast menu

MAVIC from AMIC: night vision “eyes” are already in use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Tour to Turkey by bus to the sea: advice from ANEX Tour travel agency

The mystery of the “trempel”: an animated journey to Kharkiv launches the “TravelBook” project about the indomitable cities of Ukraine

Together with Ministry of Social Policy and the Pension Fund of Ukraine, UNHCR ensures extra cash support to vulnerable pensioners during the cold winter months

UN Women in Ukraine and Ukrainian Institute have announced winners of Women in Arts Award. Resistance 2024

AD
AD
AD
AD