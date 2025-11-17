We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy technology, opened its annual Innovation Summit in Copenhagen, bringing together more than 5,000 customers, government officials, employees, and industry leaders, including 600 C-level executives from nearly all key sectors of the economy.

In his speech, Schneider Electric CEO Olivier Blume outlined the changing energy landscape and emphasized the company's ongoing transformation in response to market needs. He presented a strategic vision that reinforces Schneider Electric's position as an energy technology partner.

“Everything that matters to us—our planet, people, partners—depends on energy,” said Olivier Blume. "But today, energy must do more. It must inspire us to innovate, ensure competitiveness, and create a future that is sustainable and resilient. Schneider Electric is your energy technology partner. We are electrifying, automating, and digitizing every industry, business, and home, delivering efficiency and sustainability for all."

Blum emphasized the urgency of this approach. Global electricity demand is expected to grow by 60% over the next 15 years, putting pressure on infrastructure. At the same time, the share of renewable energy sources, especially solar and wind, will triple by 2030, requiring smarter and more sustainable infrastructure.

"We are all living in times of profound change. The changes we are seeing in climate and technology are not just challenges. They are signals that our industry must evolve. We cannot simply react to these changes—we must be their driving force. At Schneider Electric, we strive to help our partners, customers, and the industry not only adapt but thrive in the new energy era," said Olivier Blum.

Energy technology is the key to the future

For many years, Schneider Electric has been a pioneer in combining electrification, automation, and digital intelligence—an area the company defines as energy technology.

“We are creating technologies that make the energy transition possible,” Blum emphasized. “This is not a new mission for us — it is a commitment based on nearly two centuries of innovation, partnership, and impact.”

Schneider Electric integrates real-time energy and automation management with scalable software and services in every sector, including buildings, data centers, factories, plants, networks, and infrastructure.

Through the EcoStruxure platform, the company integrates intelligence at every level — simplifying complex systems, improving operational efficiency, and helping customers unlock the full potential of energy and resources. This creates unified connected ecosystems where AI, data, and people work together without barriers.

Examples of partner projects

Data centers: Schneider Electric is collaborating with NVIDIA and EcoDataCenter to create a cutting-edge AI factory for the DeepL platform. This innovation center features Europe's first NVIDIA DGX GB200 SuperPod with over 4,000 GPUs running on Schneider Electric infrastructure. The system provides fully automated management—from leak detection to thermal monitoring—in real time.

Industry: Acciona, together with Schneider Electric and AVEVA, has created a secure, scalable digital platform for energy and asset management. Thanks to AI-based analytics, the company has reduced operating costs by 5%, reduced downtime, and extended equipment life.

Buildings: Schneider Electric helped Sidara create a sustainable, energy-efficient office in London for over 1,000 employees. The building automatically controls air quality, temperature, and humidity, maintaining a 90-point comfort rating under the WELL standard and operating with 24/7 uptime.

Key technology areas presented at the summit

• Digital Core: AI and next-generation data centers, partnerships in microchips and advanced cooling (Motivair by Schneider Electric)

• Intelligent Living & Sustainable Spaces: smart homes, solutions for prosumers, and modernized power distribution systems

• Agile Automation: open software-defined automation platforms (EcoStruxure Automation Expert, AVEVA)

• Connected Ecosystems & Operational Resilience: EcoCare services, Energy Command Center, and solutions for electric vehicle infrastructure

The power of partnership

At the heart of Blum's presentation was partnership and collaboration.

“The challenges we face are too big for any one company or industry,” he said. “It is partnership and interconnection that open the door to a full range of opportunities.”

Blum painted a vision of a future where energy is not just available, but smart, where homes and businesses produce more than they consume, and where infrastructure adapts in real time.

“The future is not something we wait for. It is something we create. Let's create it together,” he concluded.

Innovation Forum in Copenhagen

Copenhagen was chosen as the venue for the Innovation Summit 2025 because of its progressive energy infrastructure and sustainable urban development.

The event brought together over 100 speakers and 5,000 participants, including Electricians' Day, which was attended by over 1,500 electricians, including 200 students, to learn skills for the smart and sustainable homes of the future.

New announcements from Schneider Electric during the summit

• Launch of SE Advisory Services, Schneider Electric's new global consulting brand.

• Implementation of a technology platform for Kassø Power-to-X, the world's first commercial e-methanol plant.

• Partnership with Roca Group for the digital transformation of 80 factories worldwide.

• New Schneider Electric study: Europe could save €250 billion annually by 2040 through accelerated electrification.

• Launch of Schneider Boost Pro, a local energy storage solution for businesses.

• Presentation of the Lauritz Knudsen series of circuit breakers in Denmark, created in collaboration with local electricians.

• Update from AVEVA on digital twins for industry.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global leader in energy technology, delivering efficiency and sustainability through electrification, automation, and digitalization.

The company provides solutions for buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and power grids, creating open, interconnected ecosystems that enhance productivity, resilience, and sustainability.

The portfolio includes smart devices, software-defined architectures, AI-based systems, digital services, and consulting.

Schneider Electric has 160,000 employees and more than 1 million partners in over 100 countries and is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

