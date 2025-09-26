Poroshenko turns 60: The best gift is donation to Sprava Hromad for drone detectors for military, which the birthday celebrant will double

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/09/26/poroshenku-60-deputaty/

In honor of the birthday of party leader and former president Petro Poroshenko, members of the European Solidarity faction called on everyone to donate to NGO Sprava Hromad to purchase Aspirin 2.0 drone detectors for the military. As usual, the Poroshenko Foundation will double the amount collected.

"On his anniversary, Petro Poroshenko is among the best. Once again, he is going to the military that defends Ukraine. For eleven and a half years, Poroshenko has been supporting the Armed Forces, driving Army reforms and rearmament, and strengthening Ukraine’s Defense Forces. While in power as the fifth president, together with the Armed Forces, he helped liberate dozens of settlements and prevented a full-scale invasion. He prevented a major war, demonstrating his professionalism as a diplomat and negotiator," wrote Iryna Gerashchenko, the faction's co-chair, on social networks.

"He and we have not been in power for more than six years, but this does not change anything when it comes to helping the Armed Forces. The Army is our key priority. The best gift for Poroshenko would be to support the Armed Forces. Therefore, today, I and my team are making a donation to Sprava Hromad, which is preparing to deliver a large shipment of Aspirins, a much-needed item on the front lines. They are not medicine, but rather, high-quality drone detectors! The Poroshenko Foundation has received thousands of requests for Aspirins. Sprava Hromad reports on every hryvnia donated. Poroshenko will double every hryvnia donated," the MP wrote.

You can donate to drone detectors using the bank information of NGO Sprava Hromad:

5169 3305 3948 0845 Privat

Monobank https://send.monobank.ua/jar/5QZhma2F8k