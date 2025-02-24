Three Years That Shook World: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom Continues

Three years of resistance, pain, and loss, resilience and heroism... Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom, sovereignty, and the right to a future. Despite relentless shelling, blackouts and fierce battles on the frontlines, Ukraine has stood firm: adapting to the conditions of war, strengthening its armed forces, building defense capabilities and preserving its economic functionality. Thanks to international support and internal mobilization, Ukrainians continue to work, launch businesses and rebuild the cities that were destroyed.

However, the combat actions are having devastating consequences. Despite Western countries providing tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid, russia still controls nearly 20% of Ukrainian territory. If the proposed peace initiatives lead to "freezing" of the conflict, the occupied territories, along with their inhabitants, will remain in a state of uncertainty. There, the Ukrainian identity is being systematically destroyed, and numerous reports describe these regions as "totalitarian hell."

In the three years of full-scale war, Ukraine has faced one of the largest humanitarian disasters of the 21st century. Millions of Ukrainians have become refugees, and millions more remain internally displaced persons (IDPs). Thousands of civilian casualties, destroyed cities, and the constant threat of new attacks – this is the reality in which Ukraine lives. According to the UN Human Rights Office, over 12,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, including 659 children (1,747 children wounded). According to updated data, some 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died, and more than 8,000 soldiers and civilians remain in Russian captivity. In 2024, nearly 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were declared missing. A total of 59,000 Ukrainians are currently missing. According to UNHCR data, as of the end of 2024, some 6.3 million Ukrainian refugees are living in Europe, and 3.7 million are internally displaced. Despite a 40% decrease in the number of IDPs since the start of the war, the number of Ukrainian refugees abroad has increased by 19%.

Despite all the difficulties, Ukrainians have not lost faith in their victory. Volunteer initiatives, charitable foundations, and international aid continue to provide essential support to those who need it most. Many citizens are returning to Ukraine to rebuild their homes and support the country's economy. In terms of these challenges, the PanteonX Charitable Foundation continues its mission of assisting displaced Ukrainians in Spain and Ukraine. Through cooperation with international humanitarian organizations, the Foundation provides support in the following key areas:

psychosocial support and overcoming trauma – therapeutic programs for those affected by the war;

employment and integration programs – professional training, networking opportunities, and language courses for adaptation abroad;

housing and legal consultations – assistance with refugee status legalization, obtaining work permits, and finding housing in Spain;

advocacy for the rights of veterans, people with disabilities, and IDPs – support for rehabilitation and social integration.

Ukraine undoubtedly requires international support, not only to resist aggression but also to build plans for post-war recovery. The total cost of rebuilding the country is already estimated in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and this amount will only grow. However, Ukraine has already proven to the world: it cannot be broken. The country has become a symbol of the fight for democracy, freedom, and dignity. And this fight continues…

Contact for additional information: PanteonX Foundation: https://panteonx.fund/en; email: [email protected]