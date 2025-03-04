"Our Idea is to Give People the Chance to Survive": A New Documentary on Combat Stress

"Our Idea is to Give People the Chance to Survive": A New Documentary on Combat Stress

Director Serhiy Nahornyi, a former actor and military volunteer, spoke about his new documentary film Vydnokray, which explores the topic of combat stress.

The film Vydnokray shares real stories of veterans who have overcome combat stress, emphasizing that this process is not just about dealing with the aftermath of war but also about preparing for psychological challenges before they arise. The main goal of the film is to raise awareness about the problems that military personnel face during and after combat. The film is dedicated to Borys "Ukrop" Asiyev, a sniper who was killed on December 25, 2022.

Anna Mokrousova, a basic military training (BMT) instructor and neuropsychologist, commented on the film, noting that specialists train people to cope with panic, stupor, anxiety, and other conditions to proactively prevent the development of acute stress disorder in the future.

"Our idea is to give people the chance to survive not only through their existing skills but also through their ability to apply these skills despite fear and even in the most terrifying situations," Mokrousova said.

Director Serhiy Nahornyi mentioned that since 2015, new literature and NATO protocols have been introduced in Ukraine to help military specialists adapt to combat stress.

"This is NATO's experience, which our military specialists have already largely adapted to Ukrainian realities, our situation, and our people," he noted.

Veteran and one of the film's protagonists, Oleksandr "Sensei" Novychenkо, who lost a leg in combat but continued to fight, pointed out that society often believes that older individuals, particularly those over 60, can no longer serve. However, he argued that many older individuals are in good physical condition, have accumulated significant experience, and can still contribute.

"This should be considered individually: a person’s health, intellectual capacity, and knowledge. These aspects should determine whether someone is retired or not—especially if they want to continue serving," Novychenko added.

The film Vydnokray won awards at the international Golden Chick film festival and the VII Festival of Screen Arts.

For more information about the film, visit its official website: https://vydnokrai.com/