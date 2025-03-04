Press Releases

17:47 04.03.2025

"Our Idea is to Give People the Chance to Survive": A New Documentary on Combat Stress

2 min read

"Our Idea is to Give People the Chance to Survive": A New Documentary on Combat Stress

Director Serhiy Nahornyi, a former actor and military volunteer, spoke about his new documentary film Vydnokray, which explores the topic of combat stress.

The film Vydnokray shares real stories of veterans who have overcome combat stress, emphasizing that this process is not just about dealing with the aftermath of war but also about preparing for psychological challenges before they arise. The main goal of the film is to raise awareness about the problems that military personnel face during and after combat. The film is dedicated to Borys "Ukrop" Asiyev, a sniper who was killed on December 25, 2022.

Anna Mokrousova, a basic military training (BMT) instructor and neuropsychologist, commented on the film, noting that specialists train people to cope with panic, stupor, anxiety, and other conditions to proactively prevent the development of acute stress disorder in the future.

"Our idea is to give people the chance to survive not only through their existing skills but also through their ability to apply these skills despite fear and even in the most terrifying situations," Mokrousova said.

Director Serhiy Nahornyi mentioned that since 2015, new literature and NATO protocols have been introduced in Ukraine to help military specialists adapt to combat stress.

"This is NATO's experience, which our military specialists have already largely adapted to Ukrainian realities, our situation, and our people," he noted.

Veteran and one of the film's protagonists, Oleksandr "Sensei" Novychenkо, who lost a leg in combat but continued to fight, pointed out that society often believes that older individuals, particularly those over 60, can no longer serve. However, he argued that many older individuals are in good physical condition, have accumulated significant experience, and can still contribute.

"This should be considered individually: a person’s health, intellectual capacity, and knowledge. These aspects should determine whether someone is retired or not—especially if they want to continue serving," Novychenko added.

The film Vydnokray won awards at the international Golden Chick film festival and the VII Festival of Screen Arts.

For more information about the film, visit its official website: https://vydnokrai.com/

Tags: #nahornyi #vydnokray #combat #stress

MORE ABOUT

12:07 26.02.2025
Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

Ninety-eight combat clashes recorded

17:15 20.02.2025
General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along front line, 14 on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

General Staff reports 59 combat clashes along front line, 14 on Pokrovsk axis since midnight

15:19 09.06.2016
NBU stress testing: 16 out of 20 largest banks needed additional capitalization

NBU stress testing: 16 out of 20 largest banks needed additional capitalization

15:10 05.02.2016
Banks with Russia's state capital pass stress testing in 2015 – NBU governor

Banks with Russia's state capital pass stress testing in 2015 – NBU governor

10:08 30.10.2015
NBU plans to finish stress tests for 20 largest banks in late Nov

NBU plans to finish stress tests for 20 largest banks in late Nov

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

What should we do now? Support the Armed Forces day and night - Poroshenko

Three Years That Shook World: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom Continues

On February 21, Kyiv Security Forum will hold a special event

KSF will hold a Special Event dedicated to the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Mykola Paliienko and Tabula Rasa Invest in RICH, a UK-Based Startup Revolutionizing Intellectual Property Protection Through Blockchain Technology

Around 80 Housing Renovations Projects was Implemented by Eurodim in Ukraine in 2024

Universal Design in European Integration and Urban Accessibility for All

UNHCR and LWF open new underground schools in Kharkiv to help children stay safe while learning

Schneider Electric has introduced Galaxy VXL, a compact power protection system for data centers and AI systems

Schneider Electric unveils innovative solutions for sustainability and energy based on artificial intelligence

AD