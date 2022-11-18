Press Conferences

18:47 18.11.2022

NACP determines corruption risks in limiting circulation of medicines under martial law, patients warn about risks of artificial market redistribution

3 min read

KYIV. Nov 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has determined corruption risks that may arise due to limiting the circulation of medicines in wartime, patients and experts warn that the uncertain criteria for the approach to restricting the circulation of Russian and Belarusian drugs create risks of artificially redistribution of the pharmaceutical market, participants of a press conference hosted by the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Friday said.

According to NACP Head Serhiy Derkach, the corruption risks identified by the agency include, in particular, lobbying for the interests of certain companies due to the presence of a conflict of interest among members of the commission of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, which makes decisions on the ban of the circulation of drugs, an unreasonable approach to the selection of pharmaceutical companies to stop the circulation of their medicines, manipulation of criteria for stopping the validity of the registration certificate for the elimination of a pharmaceutical company from the market, as well as falsification of data on the readiness to meet the country's needs for a particular drug, the lack of a specific procedure for renewing the registration certificate, the closed procedure for stopping the circulation of a medicinal product and non-transparency of involving professional associations, institutions and organizations in commission membership and decision-making.

"With this study, we made recommendations for the procedure to be transparent. Corruption, obtaining unjustified benefits for lobbying certain interests of pharmaceutical companies or making decisions regarding individual pharmaceutical companies, abuse when renewing a registration certificate and falsifying the possibility of providing 100% of patients' needs are possible," he said.

According to Derkach, "it is not clear on what criteria the company was expelled. Currently the process allows for abuse even if the company's ability to be on the market is excluded."

In turn, Executive Director of the Patients of Ukraine Foundation Inna Ivanenko said that the commission of the Health Ministry of Health, which makes decisions on banning the circulation of drugs, has already made decisions to ban the circulation of 35 drugs manufactured by a European company, two more companies are currently under consideration.

According to Ivanenko, the decision to withdraw the drug from the market is influenced by Deputy Head of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Solovyov.

"Back in April 2022, Solovyov sent a letter to Ukrainian distributors with a request to stop cooperation with certain companies, a list of 13 companies was brought up and now the Health Ministry sticks to this list, throws the drugs of these companies from the market," she said.

"In order to stop this catastrophe, we need to amend the legislation as soon as possible so that drugs made in Russia and Belarus, and not Europe, leave the Ukrainian market," she said.

Tags: #medicines

MORE ABOUT

18:48 27.10.2022
There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

There are enough leftover medicines in Ukrainian hospitals for at least six months - deputy minister

17:18 09.09.2022
Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

15:48 12.08.2022
Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

19:17 04.04.2022
Encircled Kherson runs out of medicines, food and fuel

Encircled Kherson runs out of medicines, food and fuel

18:08 26.02.2022
Latvia sends Ukraine over 30 trucks with helmets, dry food, medical devices, medicines, as well as 500 tonnes of diesel fuel for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defense Minister

Latvia sends Ukraine over 30 trucks with helmets, dry food, medical devices, medicines, as well as 500 tonnes of diesel fuel for Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defense Minister

16:22 01.09.2021
United States to provide Ukraine with innovative medicine for COVID-19 worth almost $20 mln

United States to provide Ukraine with innovative medicine for COVID-19 worth almost $20 mln

13:35 02.06.2021
Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

Rada intends to ban sale of medicines to children under 14 years old

13:12 18.03.2020
Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

Zelensky signs into laws bills on public procurement of medicines

12:03 17.10.2019
Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

18:58 04.09.2018
Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

AD

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Ukraine's increased military subjectivity contributes to increase in military-technical aid, change in its range – expert

Chechen diaspora intends to return to their homeland after de-occupation, preparing congress in late November

Chechen diaspora intends to return to their homeland after de-occupation, preparing congress in late November

Ukraine already should be launching projects for deep processing of agri products for post-war economy restoration

Ukraine continues to create stroke treatment centers, introduce new advanced therapies – experts

Architects demand to restore access to Unified State Electronic System in construction sector

Electronic service e-Cherha for truck drivers to be launched in test mode late Oct

Increase in number of cancer diagnoses expected in Ukraine in post-war period - experts

Nearly 20% of Ukrainians lose contact with relatives as result of Russian invasion – poll

Effective counteraction to Russian disinformation requires cooperation between state, public – experts

AD
AD
AD
AD