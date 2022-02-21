Press Conferences

16:28 21.02.2022

Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Days of Crimea will be held in Lviv on February 22 to February 24 on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, Head of the Service for the Support of Crimea Platform Maria Tomak has said.

"You know that one of the priorities of the Crimea Platform is the actualization of the topic of Crimea at the national level, in Ukrainian regions, as we understand that for the majority of the country Crimea is on the agenda to lesser extent. If at the national level, in Kyiv, the topic of Crimea sounds more intense within specialized media, then in Ukrainian regions to make this topic visible, present in local media, which traditionally remain important in local environments, is a challenge," Tomak said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to her, it is planned to hold several such events in different regions of Ukraine within the year.

Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, a press conference and a solemn raising of the Crimean Tatar flag near the regional state administration would be held in Lviv, a discussion and the opening of a photo exhibition by Mumine Saliyeva and reading texts from the collection "Crimean Figs" in partnership with Ukrainian Institute, and a number of art events will be held at the Dovzhenko Center on February 24.

"The art object of Vlodko (Volodymyr) Kaufman, a famous Lviv artist, will be presented there. Another discussion will be held, which will be devoted only to the problem of cultural de-occupation and new colonization and decolonization, respectively," she said.

In addition, Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, Lviv will host a screening of Nariman Aliyev's movie "Home" and a conversation with the director.

Tags: #crimea #lviv #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:16 21.02.2022
Netherlands temporarily relocates its Embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

Netherlands temporarily relocates its Embassy in Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv

16:53 19.02.2022
NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

NATO mission staff transferred to Lviv, Brussels – media

11:51 19.02.2022
Zelensky to attend Munich Security Conference on Saturday

Zelensky to attend Munich Security Conference on Saturday

15:06 18.02.2022
Hostile takeover in Ukraine must be fought openly, in legal field – opinion

Hostile takeover in Ukraine must be fought openly, in legal field – opinion

10:48 18.02.2022
Introduction of e-health system everywhere stimulates healthcare development – experts

Introduction of e-health system everywhere stimulates healthcare development – experts

16:58 16.02.2022
Zelensky welcomes initiative of European Council President Michel to hold donors' conference in support of Ukraine

Zelensky welcomes initiative of European Council President Michel to hold donors' conference in support of Ukraine

15:12 14.02.2022
#SaveFOP movement announces new protest against fiscalization on Feb 17

#SaveFOP movement announces new protest against fiscalization on Feb 17

16:46 10.02.2022
Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

Ship movement to Ukraine's Azov, Black Sea ports to be impossible or limited due to Russian drills – USPA

19:12 09.02.2022
No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

13:24 09.02.2022
Development of Ukraine's new migration policy strategy to reduce outflow of labor resources – UIF

Development of Ukraine's new migration policy strategy to reduce outflow of labor resources – UIF

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Attorneys say investigation into attempt on Shefir unreasonably conducts searches

Fate of our country being decided in Ukraine today – Georgian MP

Ukraine's Promin Aerospace agrees to cooperate with cosmodrome operator in North Atlantic

Almost half of Ukrainians consider Poroshenko's accusation of treason as political persecution – KIIS

Nearly half of Ukrainians perceive Russian military buildup on border as real threat of invasion – KIIS

USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

Rules for using payment transactions recorders in e-commerce rather shaky – tax consultant

Bill on amendments to legislation on cash registers should be passed soon – Dpty Economy Minister

Ukrainian entrepreneurs register 160,000 payment transactions recorders from beginning of 2022 – Dpty Economy Minister

Klitschko assesses searches in Chernihiv as political pressure on local govt

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD