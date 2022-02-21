Days of Crimea to be held in Lviv on Feb 22-24

KYIV. Feb 21 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Days of Crimea will be held in Lviv on February 22 to February 24 on the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, Head of the Service for the Support of Crimea Platform Maria Tomak has said.

"You know that one of the priorities of the Crimea Platform is the actualization of the topic of Crimea at the national level, in Ukrainian regions, as we understand that for the majority of the country Crimea is on the agenda to lesser extent. If at the national level, in Kyiv, the topic of Crimea sounds more intense within specialized media, then in Ukrainian regions to make this topic visible, present in local media, which traditionally remain important in local environments, is a challenge," Tomak said during a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

According to her, it is planned to hold several such events in different regions of Ukraine within the year.

Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, a press conference and a solemn raising of the Crimean Tatar flag near the regional state administration would be held in Lviv, a discussion and the opening of a photo exhibition by Mumine Saliyeva and reading texts from the collection "Crimean Figs" in partnership with Ukrainian Institute, and a number of art events will be held at the Dovzhenko Center on February 24.

"The art object of Vlodko (Volodymyr) Kaufman, a famous Lviv artist, will be presented there. Another discussion will be held, which will be devoted only to the problem of cultural de-occupation and new colonization and decolonization, respectively," she said.

In addition, Tomak said that within the Days of Crimea, Lviv will host a screening of Nariman Aliyev's movie "Home" and a conversation with the director.