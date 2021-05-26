Press Conferences

19:36 26.05.2021

Poroshenko's attorneys appeal to Bihus.Info editorial office because of targeted info campaign against Ukraine's fifth president

KYIV. May 26 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The attorneys-at-law of fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko appealed to the editorial board of the Nashi Groshi (Our Money) television program with a request to clarify whether the statements of the journalists that were made on the air of the last two broadcasts of the program refer to Petro Poroshenko, statements or they should be regarded as value judgments.

The attorneys made the relevant statement during a briefing at Interfax-Ukraine.

"We cannot perceive these newscasts as fully independent journalistic investigations, they look much more like part of the information campaign of the President's Office against the opposition, aimed at discrediting Petro Poroshenko personally," attorney Illia Novikov said.

He said the journalists were given documents, "which, in particular, cover the story of Sevastopol plant in a completely different way, which, according to Bihus [Denys Bihus is the host of the Nashi Groshi program] was the subject of the transaction and was somehow exchanged to the oil pipeline."

Novikov also said that a number of documents related to the so-called "nationalization" of Sevastopol Marine Plant, which was carried out by the occupation administration of Crimea, temporarily not controlled by Ukraine.

"I would like to add just in case. We noticed all those 'straws' that the authors of the stories were trying to enclose, all their warnings. What is there somewhere 'evil tongues speak' or is it some kind of 'reasonable assumptions.' But we hope that these journalists will have the courage to make it clear, they assert something or voice their or someone else's fantasies. We ask them very much to do it," attorney Ihor Holovan said.

