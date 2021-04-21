Ukraine's accession into NATO supported by 43% of Ukrainians – poll

Some 43% of Ukrainians fully support the idea of Ukraine's joining NATO, according to the data of a sociological study on the attitude of Ukrainian society to the escalation of the conflict in Donbas, carried out by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future (UIF) with the assistance of the New Image Marketing Group.

According to the survey, the results of which were presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, another 21% of respondents noted that they rather support the idea of Ukraine's joining the Alliance, 7% rather do not support, 12% do not support at all, while 12% - do not have an unambiguous opinion on this issue.

Seven percent of respondents are fully confident that Ukraine will join NATO in the near future (up to a year), 28% believe that accession is possible, 37% - that membership is possible, but not in the coming years, 14% - that joining NATO is unlikely , and 14% - that they do not believe in Ukraine's entry into NATO.

The survey was conducted throughout Ukraine, except for the temporarily uncontrolled territories of the part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions occupied by the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1,148 respondents took part in it.

The study was carried out by the method of an online survey using an interactive structured questionnaire, a link to which was sent to potential respondents from the database. The sample is multistage, combined - proportionally stratified by a region, with quota screening at the stage of respondent selection.

The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine, Internet users aged 18 and over. The statistical error with a probability of 0.95 does not exceed 3.5%.