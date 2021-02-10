Press Conferences

11:40 10.02.2021

Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

2 min read

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – 76.5% of Ukrainians believe that the situation in Ukraine is developing in the wrong direction, according to the results of a study conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group on January 26 - February 2, 2021.

According to the sociological study, which was published in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, 3.9% of respondents believe that the situation in Ukraine is unambiguously developing in the right direction, 13.8% - rather in the right direction, 29.2% - rather in the wrong, 47.3% - definitely wrong, and 5.8% found it difficult to answer the question.

When asked which of the problems worried the respondents personally the most, 60.1% said that it was the high cost of food, housing and communal services. Among other options: 56.3% mentioned the low income (salaries, pensions), 36.2% - war in Donbas, 33.8% noted unemployment, inability to find a well-paid job, 32.1% - corruption in state authorities, 27.7% mentioned inaccessibility of medical services, 24.8% - coronavirus epidemic, 9% - the possibility of aggravation of the political situation in the country, the threat of instability, 5.5% - low quality of education, inaccessibility of education, 4% are concerned of crime and the problem of personal safety, 6% - violation of political rights and freedoms, 2.1% - restrictions on cultural rights, 2.8% - the right to study and speak their native language in public sphere, 1% - other, and 4.2% find it difficult to answer the question.

In addition, when asked how likely it is now for the respondents to hold protest actions (rallies, demonstrations) against the fall in living standards, in defense of social rights, 41.9% answered that this is quite likely, 44.5% are unlikely to protest, and 13.6% found it difficult to answer the question.

At the same time, when asked if the respondents support the protesters if such actions would take place, 16.5% answered that they would definitely support, 25.3% would rather support, 23.9% would rather not support, 24.1% will definitely not support, and 10.2% found it difficult to answer.

A total of 1,209 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed during the study. The sample set is a multistage random one, at the last stage - a quota one. The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3%.

Tags: #situation #conference #poll
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:53 10.02.2021
Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

Some 15% of Ukrainians believe Boiko would be better PM than others – poll

11:31 10.02.2021
More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

More than 90% of Ukrainians consider utility tariffs high, 70.4% - countering COVID-19 unsuccessful – poll

11:10 10.02.2021
Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

Opposition Platform-For Life, European Solidarity, Servant of People, Batkivschyna would enter Rada, if elections were held in near future – poll

13:13 09.02.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians call economic situation bad, 32% expect it to deteriorate - poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians call economic situation bad, 32% expect it to deteriorate - poll

18:25 08.02.2021
Doctors insist on involving professional associations in controversial cases examination

Doctors insist on involving professional associations in controversial cases examination

20:28 05.02.2021
Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

Ukraine's media sphere needs therapy – political scientist

16:06 05.02.2021
Ukrainians want regulation of right to bear arms, feel responsible enough for this – poll

Ukrainians want regulation of right to bear arms, feel responsible enough for this – poll

11:59 04.02.2021
Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support idea of ​​dissolution, re-election of Rada - poll

Almost two-thirds of Ukrainians support idea of ​​dissolution, re-election of Rada - poll

11:23 04.02.2021
'Tariff protests' supported by over 90% of Ukrainians - poll

'Tariff protests' supported by over 90% of Ukrainians - poll

12:54 03.02.2021
Draft law on dual citizenship doesn't foresee persecution of Russian passport holders – MP Mykysha

Draft law on dual citizenship doesn't foresee persecution of Russian passport holders – MP Mykysha

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

European Solidarity says proceedings involving Biden, Poroshenko closed

Opening of Transplant Center in UNCI to allow performing over 100 allogeneic transplants annually – acting UNCI director

Draft laws on dual citizenship provide reintegration of Ukrainians with Russian passports

Zelensky continues to lead in presidential rating, followed by Boiko, Poroshenko – poll

Smuggling condemned by less than 10% of Ukrainians – study

There can be no question of holding referendums in country at war – opinion

Naftogaz launches Development Energy Grant Competition for UAH 5 mln

Young people should look into lenses of microscope, not into lenses of weapons' optical sight aimed at Ukraine - director of Open Policy Foundation

Mykytas' defense notes political motives of prosecution

Epicenter K opposes severe quarantine restrictions for businesses, large shopping centers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD