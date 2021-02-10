Three-quarters of Ukrainians believe that situation develops in wrong direction - poll

KYIV. Feb 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – 76.5% of Ukrainians believe that the situation in Ukraine is developing in the wrong direction, according to the results of a study conducted by the Ukrainian Sociological Group on January 26 - February 2, 2021.

According to the sociological study, which was published in the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, 3.9% of respondents believe that the situation in Ukraine is unambiguously developing in the right direction, 13.8% - rather in the right direction, 29.2% - rather in the wrong, 47.3% - definitely wrong, and 5.8% found it difficult to answer the question.

When asked which of the problems worried the respondents personally the most, 60.1% said that it was the high cost of food, housing and communal services. Among other options: 56.3% mentioned the low income (salaries, pensions), 36.2% - war in Donbas, 33.8% noted unemployment, inability to find a well-paid job, 32.1% - corruption in state authorities, 27.7% mentioned inaccessibility of medical services, 24.8% - coronavirus epidemic, 9% - the possibility of aggravation of the political situation in the country, the threat of instability, 5.5% - low quality of education, inaccessibility of education, 4% are concerned of crime and the problem of personal safety, 6% - violation of political rights and freedoms, 2.1% - restrictions on cultural rights, 2.8% - the right to study and speak their native language in public sphere, 1% - other, and 4.2% find it difficult to answer the question.

In addition, when asked how likely it is now for the respondents to hold protest actions (rallies, demonstrations) against the fall in living standards, in defense of social rights, 41.9% answered that this is quite likely, 44.5% are unlikely to protest, and 13.6% found it difficult to answer the question.

At the same time, when asked if the respondents support the protesters if such actions would take place, 16.5% answered that they would definitely support, 25.3% would rather support, 23.9% would rather not support, 24.1% will definitely not support, and 10.2% found it difficult to answer.

A total of 1,209 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed during the study. The sample set is a multistage random one, at the last stage - a quota one. The survey method is an individual face-to-face interview at the respondent's place of residence (at home). The statistical error does not exceed 3%.