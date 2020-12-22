Press Conferences

14:27 22.12.2020

Presidential bill on territorial defense to be developed soon – Arestovych

KYIV. Dec 22 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Non-staff advisor of the President's Office for strategic communications in the national security and defense sectors Oleksiy Arestovych says that in the near future a presidential bill on territorial defense will be developed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

"According to the presidential decree, the presidential bill [on territorial defense] will be introduced in the near future," he said at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Tuesday.

In addition, Arestovych said the alternative parliamentary bill, which has already been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, contains risks that will be removed in the presidential initiative.

According to member of the Council of Volunteers under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and advisor to the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denys Podanchuk, two approaches are currently being discussed. In particular, according to one concept, all territorial defense will remain within the Land Forces, and according to the second, territorial defense will become a separate branch of the armed forces.

Tags: #draft #conference #law
15:00 22.12.2020
Law prohibits military to get into politics, but Kryvonos does it – NSDC dpty secretary

17:39 21.12.2020
Conclusions on occupational diseases of doctors from COVID-19 not completed in 69% of cases

13:56 19.12.2020
Ukraine should legislatively define 'extremism' concept, develop state program, preventive measures – experts

08:59 18.12.2020
Zelensky signs amendments to law 'On concession' on postponement of use of electronic trading system until Sept 2021

17:52 17.12.2020
Number of investors in RES decide to go to intl arbitration if feed-in tariffs recognized unconstitutional - lawyer

13:37 16.12.2020
Large-scale online conference of Ukrainian ambassadors to take place on Dec 17-22

12:04 15.12.2020
Rada extends law on special procedure for local govt in ORDLO till end of 2021

17:20 14.12.2020
Ukroboronprom enterprises will remain within state concern until corporatization - CEO

15:24 14.12.2020
Now 2021 should be year of reforming Ukraine's defense industry – Arestovych

16:33 11.12.2020
Current govt in Ukraine has no experience in building relationships with international partners - opinion

