Trukhanov leading in Odesa mayoral election – KIIS survey

KYIV. Sept 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If local elections in Ukraine were held in early September, the current mayor of Odesa Hennadiy Trukhanov would win the most votes. These are the results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), which was presented at the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday.

According to the research data, 46.6% of all respondents and 61% of those who are going to vote and have decided on their candidate would vote for Trukhanov (leader of the Trust Deeds party). Vadym Rabinovich (Opposition Bloc – For Life) was in the second place with 6.1% among all respondents and 8% among those who decided. Oleh Filimonov (Servant of the People) placed third with 4.2% and 5.5%, respectively.

Some 57.1% of the respondents rated the activities of Trukhanov, who was elected mayor of Odesa in 2014, as "good," 25.8% - "neither bad nor good", 14.8% - "bad," while 2.3% of respondents found it difficult or declined to mention.

Also, in the course of the poll, the attitude towards public and political figures was determined. According to the data, the best attitude among the inhabitants of Odesa is towards Trukhanov, towards whom 61.3% of the respondents are positive, 22.2% are neutral and 15.6% are negative.

When asked which of the presented candidates has the highest chances of winning, 65.8% of respondents said. Only 1.5% predicted a victory for Filimonov.

The rating of parties in the elections to the local council of Odessa was headed by the Trust Deeds party (34.1% among all, 46.6% among those who decided). Opposition Bloc – For Life took the second place (12.4% among all, 17% among those who decided) and Servant of the People took third place (6.7% among all, 9.1% among those who decided).

In the elections to Odesa Regional Council, respondents also favored the Trust Deeds party (34% among all, 47.4% among those who decided), followed by Opposition Bloc – For Life (14.3% among all, 20% among those who decided) and Servant of the People (7.2% among all, 10% among those who decided).

The survey was carried out by KIIS from August 27 to September 8, 2020. Some 11,200 respondents living in all districts of Odesa were interviewed by the method of personal interviews according to a 3-stage stochastic sample with a quota selection at the last stage, which is representative of the city's population aged 18 and over.

The statistical error of the sample (with a probability of 0.95 and without taking into account the design effect) does not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% - for indicators close to 25%, 1.9% - for indicators close to 12% and 1.3% - for indicators close to 5%.