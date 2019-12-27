Press Conferences

14:28 27.12.2019

European Trade Union Confederation to send monitoring mission to Ukraine

1 min read

KYIV. Dec 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The European Trade Union Confederation is concerned about a lack of social dialogue in Ukraine and will send its monitoring mission to the country, Natalia Zemlianska, Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Production Workers and Entrepreneurs of Ukraine Natalia Zemlianska has said.

"On December 17, the European Trade Union Confederation issued a statement expressing very strong concern over a lack of social dialogue in Ukraine," Zemlianska said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, precisely because of the absence of such a dialogue, the parliament passed bills that discriminate against individual entrepreneurs, the Cabinet of Ministers is trying to agree on a new Labor Code, and people are forced to go outside in order to be heard.

"The European Trade Union Confederation is committed, firstly, to raise this issue at the level of the European Commission and the European Parliament, and secondly, it will now organize a mission to Ukraine to monitor the situation on the spot," the expert stated.

