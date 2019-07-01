SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

KYIV. July 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Investigative actions by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) in the case of procurement of property for the Ukrainian army at inflated prices are a planned operation aimed at undermining the defense capability of Ukraine, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction head Artur Herasymov has said.

"The Kremlin dreams of the Ukrainian army returning to the state of 2014 ... Revenge ... begins to ebb the strength of Ukraine's army," Herasymov said at a press conference on Thursday.

Herasymov said the investigation "is a planned operation aimed at undermining the defense capability of the state."

In this context, Herasymov appealed to the Ukrainians with a request to prevent a revenge of the pro-Russia forces in Ukraine.

"What is happening a month after the change of power in Ukraine is alarming," he said.