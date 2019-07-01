Press Conferences

18:18 01.07.2019

SBI investigation of military equipment purchases is planned operation to disrupt state's defensive capabilities – MP Herasymov

1 min read

KYIV. July 1 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Investigative actions by Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) in the case of procurement of property for the Ukrainian army at inflated prices are a planned operation aimed at undermining the defense capability of Ukraine, Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction head Artur Herasymov has said.

"The Kremlin dreams of the Ukrainian army returning to the state of 2014 ... Revenge ... begins to ebb the strength of Ukraine's army," Herasymov said at a press conference on Thursday.

Herasymov said the investigation "is a planned operation aimed at undermining the defense capability of the state."

In this context, Herasymov appealed to the Ukrainians with a request to prevent a revenge of the pro-Russia forces in Ukraine.

"What is happening a month after the change of power in Ukraine is alarming," he said.

Tags: #conference #military #sbi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:09 01.07.2019
SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

SBI investigating purchase of Pryamiy TV channel, details protected by investigation secrecy

16:13 01.07.2019
Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

Seven parties have chance to enter Rada – poll

12:48 27.06.2019
Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

Servant of the People, Holos, three more parties ignored elections in merged territorial communities on June 30 – CVU director general

13:00 22.06.2019
SBI receives claim from Opposition Bloc MPs about seizure of state power by Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman

SBI receives claim from Opposition Bloc MPs about seizure of state power by Poroshenko, Parubiy and Groysman

20:59 21.06.2019
Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

Batkivschyna Party reports crime to SBI over "artificial bankruptcy" of Ukraine's gas transport system – Tymoshenko

18:44 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

Tymoshenko advocates common rules for all entrepreneurs

16:47 21.06.2019
Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

Six political parties, led by Servant of the People, can enter parliament – SOCIS poll

14:02 21.06.2019
Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

Tymoshenko in favor of broad coalition in parliament after early elections

12:37 21.06.2019
Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

Journalists call censorship of media owners, low qualification of colleagues main threats to freedom of speech in Ukraine – poll

12:57 19.06.2019
Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Five parties have real chances to enter parliament – poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Almost half Ukrainians would vote for NATO accession, 56.7% for joining EU – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians ready to support autonomy for Russia-occupied areas of Donbas within Ukraine – survey

Criminal case registered about false claims by Portnov about Poroshenko's so-called crimes – Poroshenko's lawyer

Imports of base oil lawful, no grounds for seizure of goods – Soft Oil

More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

Almost 70% of Ukrainians say situation in country tense, over one third in favor of independent development of Ukraine – Socis poll

United nationalist forces running for Rada to resist revenge by pro-Russia forces, achieve peace on Ukraine's terms

United nationalist forces entering not less than 200 members of parliament candidates – Tiahnybok

Almost 70% of Ukrainians would support at referendum Ukraine's accession to EU - poll

Six parties enter Rada, Servant of the People holds the lead - Socis poll

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD