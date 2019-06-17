More than half of Ukrainians believe Russia can pose real threat to Ukraine's independence and territorial integrity – poll

KYIV. June 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – More than half of the citizens of Ukraine believe that Russia can pose a real threat to the independence and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state, according to the results of a study by the Socis Center for Social and Marketing Research, released at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine.

Some 55.9% of respondents believe that the threat of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia to the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine continues to be real.

Some 31.9% of those polled consider such a threat rather exaggerated. Some 12.3% refused to answer or did not know what to say.

The study was conducted on May 29 - June 6. Some 4,000 respondents were surveyed, a margin of error was +/- 1.6%.