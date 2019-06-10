Press Conferences

14:28 10.06.2019

Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

2 min read

KYIV. June 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, the Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity (formerly known as the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) and Batkivschyna would make it into parliament, followed by three more political parties that have a chance to overcome the 5% electoral threshold, according to a rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research.

According to the research data released at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday, 43.1% of respondents among those already decided and planning to vote are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 11.7% the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 9.2% the European Solidarity party, and 9.1% the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association.

Taking into account the sampling error, the Holos party led by singer and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk (4.9% of the vote), Ihor Smeshko's Power and Honor party (4.7% of the vote) and Anatoliy Hrytsenko's Civil Position party (3.6% of the vote) also have every chance of overcoming the 5% barrier.

At the same time, 2.2% of those polled would vote for Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, 1.9% for the Samopomich Association, 1.7% for Svoboda, 1.7% for the Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development, 1.2% for Nadia Savchenko's Civil Platform, and 1% for the National Corps.

All other parties would get less than 1% of the vote.

Rolling research provides for a constituent survey and periodic updates of the survey database by replacing part of the questionnaires with newer ones. The rolling wave is the time period for collecting new data to update the database.

During the constituent survey on May 15-19, some 2,121 respondents over 18 years old from 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city were surveyed. The sample is representative of sex, age and type of population centers. The poll's margin of error is 1.2-2.2%.

Some 250 questionnaires were replaced during the first wave of rolling on May 24-31. A total of 1,670 respondents were polled all over Ukraine during the second wave on June 1-7, (1,000 questionnaires were replaced). The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.

Tags: #poll #conference
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

13:32 05.06.2019
Five political parties could enter parliament

Five political parties could enter parliament

17:46 04.06.2019
Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

Number of road accidents involving two-wheeled transport 30% up since season start – expert

11:30 31.05.2019
Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

Activists, deputies call on parties to adhere to 30% gender quota for party lists in early Rada elections

20:04 30.05.2019
Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

Experts of Swiss Democracy Foundation to share experience of direct democracy with Ukraine

17:06 30.05.2019
About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

About 50 children to go to Cuba in 2019 under health program

15:17 29.05.2019
Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

Ex-Chief of General Staff Zamana says Poroshenko, Turchynov behind case against him

09:51 28.05.2019
Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

Servant of the People Party has 'electronic primaries' system ready, cannot launch on time for Rada elections

12:29 27.05.2019
Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

Servant of the People party's head considers default unlikely way for Ukraine

16:22 23.05.2019
Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

Anti-rating of BPP approaches 50% - poll

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Appeal court obliges NCER to ensure refunding of UAH 590 mln to Kharkivgaz for unviable tariff

Developer of Chaika residential complex claims repeated attempt to illegally seize complex, unlawful re-registration of company

Almost 60% of Ukrainians trust Zelensky – poll

More than half of Ukrainians positive about OCU creation, tomos – KIIS survey

ProZorro.Sales platform could ensure transparent sale of debtors' property in line with new bankruptcy code – official

Human rights groups present report on harassing activists in Crimea, appeal to intl audience, ICC prosecutor

Four parties overcome barrier for entering parliament – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians would vote in referendum for Ukraine's accession to NATO, 57% for EU membership – survey

Ukrsadprom, Ukrainian Berries to contest court ruling to seize accounts of over 20 berry enterprises

Ukrsadvynprom asks to adapt program of state support of horticulture for berry enterprises, expand list of wine making regions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD