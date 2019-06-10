Seven parties can win seats in next parliament - poll

KYIV. June 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) - If the elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held next Sunday, the Servant of the People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity (formerly known as the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko) and Batkivschyna would make it into parliament, followed by three more political parties that have a chance to overcome the 5% electoral threshold, according to a rolling survey conducted by the Social Monitoring Center and the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research.

According to the research data released at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday, 43.1% of respondents among those already decided and planning to vote are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 11.7% the Opposition Platform - For Life party, 9.2% the European Solidarity party, and 9.1% the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association.

Taking into account the sampling error, the Holos party led by singer and musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk (4.9% of the vote), Ihor Smeshko's Power and Honor party (4.7% of the vote) and Anatoliy Hrytsenko's Civil Position party (3.6% of the vote) also have every chance of overcoming the 5% barrier.

At the same time, 2.2% of those polled would vote for Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, 1.9% for the Samopomich Association, 1.7% for Svoboda, 1.7% for the Opposition Bloc - Party of Peace and Development, 1.2% for Nadia Savchenko's Civil Platform, and 1% for the National Corps.

All other parties would get less than 1% of the vote.

Rolling research provides for a constituent survey and periodic updates of the survey database by replacing part of the questionnaires with newer ones. The rolling wave is the time period for collecting new data to update the database.

During the constituent survey on May 15-19, some 2,121 respondents over 18 years old from 24 regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city were surveyed. The sample is representative of sex, age and type of population centers. The poll's margin of error is 1.2-2.2%.

Some 250 questionnaires were replaced during the first wave of rolling on May 24-31. A total of 1,670 respondents were polled all over Ukraine during the second wave on June 1-7, (1,000 questionnaires were replaced). The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.