15:09 16.10.2025

Horuna Cup takes place in Lviv thanks to Vasyl Kostyuk

With the support of philanthropist Vasyl Kostyuk, on October 4-5, the first Horuna Cup tournament took place at the Halychyna Sports Arena in Lviv, launched by 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Stanislav Horuna in cooperation with the Lviv-based Odyssey Club.

Nearly 500 karateka from 28 karate clubs across Ukraine—including Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Poltava, and Zhytomyr—participated in the Horuna Cup Tournament.

The Horuna Cup Tournament is unique in introducing a new approach to the matches. In particular, the main category “Absolute” is not based on the standard three-minute rounds but on rounds that last until one competitor has accumulated 7 points. Judging was based on video replays of the matches that were broadcast to the audience in the hall and online on Megogo Gong. As a result, the matches lasted between two and 18 minutes.

“I want the Horuna Cup to become THE tournament with great matches,” says legendary Ukrainian karate champion Stanislav Horuna. “For me, what was important was not so much winning and even less so participating. For me, winning a medal wasn’t what it was about, but winning the hearts and affections of those watching.” He adds that the Horuna Cup is intended to draw attention to the spectacular aspects of karate and to make the competition interesting to viewers.

The Tournament has roused considerable interest among both martial artists and fans. According to the organizers, plans are to eventually make the Horuna Cup an international competition and get other countries, especially Poland and Spain—and even Venezuela—involved in organizing and holding it.

 

