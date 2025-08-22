In Interfax-Ukraine press center discussed risks to reconstruction, investment climate, and defense capabilities

On Tuesday, the agency's press center hosted a meeting of the Capital Region discussion club on the topic “How the actions and inaction of law enforcement agencies affect reconstruction, the investment climate, and defense capabilities.” Participants discussed the risks to businesses and communities using specific examples and outlined the necessary steps for reform.

The keynote speaker at the event, lawyer and Serhiy Vozny, head of the All-Ukrainian Association of Freelance (Public) Inspectors of Architectural and Construction Control, emphasized that “problems in the work of the law enforcement system pose a threat to the recovery processes during the war and post-war period and hinder economic and social development.” He called on the authorities to adopt effective political and administrative decisions to reform the sector, which, in his opinion, “will create conditions for improving the investment environment and business development.”

As an example, Vozny cited the situation with the reconstruction of Gostomel: according to him, less than 10% of the 100 million hryvnia development budget has been used because officials “fear criminal prosecution” and contractors “refuse to work with budget resources due to ongoing proceedings related to purely economic and civil relations.” “Without systematic reform of the law enforcement system, it is impossible to ensure the country's high-quality recovery and stable economic development,” he concluded.

Oleksandr Magdych, a veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, entrepreneur, and leader of the Bila Tserkva Volunteer Corps, drew attention to the interaction between the police and the military and veterans. “The National Police does not comply with the directive on mediation with the military and veterans, does not take post-traumatic stress disorder into account, humiliates and provokes with the aim of bringing them to justice,” he said, adding that, in his opinion, there are cases of falsification of evidence and testimony. Magdych also cited examples of “lawlessness” in Odesa and Kharkiv, which, according to him, are related to pressure on businesses and attempts at raider attacks. (Statements are based on the speaker's words.)

During the discussion, participants discussed cases of pressure on businesses and inaction by law enforcement agencies, in particular around the Museum of Strategic Missile Forces in Mykolaiv Oblast, which, according to them, “has become a hotbed of corruption and neglect of unique exhibits.” The topic of blocking the activities of private entities and extortion was raised separately.

Journalist Nadiya Savchuk of the My Kyiv Region news agency reported on what she described as raider attempts and obstruction of business in the regions. In particular, she reported an attempt to raid the Dinosaur Park in Ivano-Frankivsk region on August 15, 2025, when, according to her, law enforcement officers “tried to seize and ban entrepreneurial activity,” and representatives “demanded $100,000”; after the refusal, according to Savchuk, “they came to close it down.” Also in focus is the situation surrounding the Bagachansky Agricultural Production Cooperative in Poltava region, which the speakers described as “critically important for the country.” (Submitted based on statements by the participant.)

The event was also attended by sociologist and founder of Aktiv Group Andriy Yeremenko, KyivRevizor journalist Vasyl, and others. Participants agreed on the need for transparent procedures for interaction between business and law enforcement agencies, expansion of mediation in cases involving veterans, and ensuring the inevitability of responsibility for abuse of power.

Editor's note: All facts of violations and abuses cited are reproduced from the words of the speakers during the public discussion; the position of the relevant authorities or law enforcement agencies may differ.