Investments

19:01 21.02.2023

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

2 min read
Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network operator, has invested more than UAH 350 million in alternative energy supply, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, it increased the number of generators for alternative power supply of base stations by 75%, and also installed more than 18,000 batteries of a new type, with a longer life.

According to its press release, since February 2022, Kyivstar specialists have upgraded more than 7,000 base stations and built 700 new base stations for 4G communications, thanks to which the coverage area of the company's 4G network has increased by 6-20% depending on the region.

The operator recalled that in the hostilities, about 18% of the company's mobile base stations were significantly damaged. However, due to the early reservation of additional communication channels, the transfer of nodal base stations to cities remote from the front, almost 90% of the Kyivstar telecom network is now in working condition.

According to the report, since the beginning of the war, Kyivstar specialists have restored 600 base stations, replaced 1,200 km of damaged fiber-optic cable, eliminated 140,000 infrastructure emergencies, and returned mobile communications to 815 settlements.

As reported, at the beginning of January 2023, Kyivstar announced its intention to increase the number of stationary and mobile diesel generators at other network facilities by another 40%, to 14 MW.

In December 2022, Director of the Fixed-Line Internet Development Department of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Yuriy Matsyk said that out of 32,000 mobile communication stations, only 7% were provided with generators, and 93% with batteries. According to him, for a communication center where there is traffic switching, generators with a capacity of 20-30 kW are needed. For a base station – 6-8 kW.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

19:03 21.02.2023
Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

Kyivstar invests over UAH 350 mln in alternative energy supply

16:05 22.12.2022
Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

Kyivstar extends Roaming Like at Home service for 2023

17:57 14.11.2022
Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

Power outage leads to shutdown of more than 1,000 Kyivstar stations – company head

09:49 14.11.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

Kyivstar, Vodafone-Ukraine launch network in Kherson

14:48 23.09.2022
Kyivstar, lifecell operators resume communication in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region

Kyivstar, lifecell operators resume communication in de-occupied areas of Kharkiv region

13:10 05.08.2022
We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

12:19 05.07.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine and Datagroup become first Digital4Freedom donors for UAH 400 mln

11:05 05.07.2022
Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

Kyivstar allocates UAH 300 mln to restore digital infrastructure of Ukraine

13:46 04.07.2022
Kyivstar restores fixed Internet in Chernihiv, Nizhyn, Irpin and Okhtyrka

Kyivstar restores fixed Internet in Chernihiv, Nizhyn, Irpin and Okhtyrka

12:18 10.06.2022
Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

Kyivstar will test LTE 2300-TDD to increase network capacity

AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD to invest at least EUR 1.7 bln in Ukraine in 2023

EBRD provides Ukraine with more than EUR 1 bln, mobilized more than EUR1.4 billion in donor support as late Nov 2022

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest to invest $500 mln in BlackRock-managed Ukraine reconstruction fund

EBRD invests up to EUR 3 bln in Ukraine in 2022-2023

Ukraine needs to raise $70-80 bln in private investment annually after war – First Dpty PM

LATEST

EBRD invests $24.5 mln in developing Lviv Industrial Park

Ski resorts Bukovel, Slavski apply for 'investment nannies' – MP

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih interested in continuing investment in Ukraine – CEO at meeting with SPF

Zelensky calls on JP Morgan investors to invest in Ukraine, primarily in energy

Ukraine schedules auction for sale of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for March 3

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Concorde Capital head expects possibility of buying assets in Ukraine in 2023

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

Ukraine to put up Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky port for sale

Investments in launch of Superhumans rehabilitation medical center estimated at $54 mln

AD
AD
AD
AD