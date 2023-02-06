Investments

15:30 06.02.2023

Fedorov: at least five countries announce intention to create their own digital services based on Ukrainian Diia app

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that at least five countries had already announced their intention to create their own digital applications based on the Ukrainian Diia application.

"In fact, there are more countries there, and we are conducting communication on the introduction of Diia in these countries. These are several European countries, Asian countries, and African countries. In fact, this is such a certain element of diplomacy for us. This is a product that sells itself," Fedorov said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

According to him, Diia is a brand of Ukraine, it is "the reputation and development of Ukrainian political influence."

In addition, Fedorov added that for Ukraine it is also an opportunity to receive money in the state budget.

"We have several such products that are included in the Diia implementation complex. And each of these products can cost tens of millions of dollars. And therefore, we can talk about billions of hryvnias from one country for the implementation of Diia in a short period of time. Because not only a technological product and not only one is being sold, but also expertise and consulting," the minister summed up.

Tags: #diia #fedorov

