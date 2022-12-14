Ukraine ready to open infrastructure for private investment – Deputy Head of President's Office

In addition to traditional industries for private investment, such as energy, agribusiness and IT, Ukraine offers a new direction – infrastructure, which until recently was predominantly state-owned, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Rostyslav Shurma has said.

"We are ready to open private business in infrastructure: airports, roads, ports, bridges, railways," he said at a bilateral business conference on the sustainability and reconstruction of Ukraine in Paris.

According to him, Ukrainian energy should traditionally be of interest to investors due to developed networks, good potential for solar and wind power facilities. Shurma said that Ukraine hopes to attract $100-150 billion of investment in this sector alone.

With regard to agribusiness, he noted the focus on increasing the level of processing, including milk and meat, with the further sale of products in Europe.

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Office added that the Ukrainian industry should also become interesting for investors, as geopolitical risks for the supply of products from China have grown, and Covid-19 also showed the risks of long-distance logistics, while Ukraine is "in 72 hours."

He also recalled the Ukrainian IT sector, which has been rapidly developing in Ukraine thanks to the educational system and has a high potential for even greater integration with Europe.

Shurma said that the government of Ukraine is currently actively working to create an infrastructure for attracting private capital, in particular, with BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Citi, so that it can immediately go for preferential state capital to restore the country.

"We will ensure trust and transparency – this is our focus, our homework," the deputy head of the President's Office said.