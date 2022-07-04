Investments

14:38 04.07.2022

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

Switzerland intends to invest in Ukrainian climate projects of 'green' recovery after victory – Shmyрal

After the victory of Ukraine, Switzerland intends to invest in the implementation of Ukrainian public and private climate projects of "green" recovery, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukrainian business will have access to profitable investments for the implementation of projects that will help reduce carbon emissions and move the country's green transformation forward," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel after signing the relevant agreement in Lugano (Switzerland).

According to him, we are talking about projects in the field of electricity, heat supply, industry, transport, construction, agriculture and waste.

"In exchange for green investments, Switzerland will receive verified results from Ukraine on climate change mitigation," he said.

Shmyhal also said that negotiations are ongoing with international partners in order to maximize the Ukraine's recovery coalition.

