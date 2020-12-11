Economy

15:11 11.12.2020

Ukrainian Startup Fund will finance eight more startups for grant of $25,000

Based on the results of the 17th Pitch Day, the supervisory board of the Ukrainian Startup Fund has decided to finance eight more startups for $25,000, the fund's press service has reported.

In total, 12 projects took part in the pitching, of which eight projects at the seed stage became winners, having received grants for $25,000.

The list of startups-winners included Supplio that is an automated replenishment platform for cosmetics suppliers that integrates them with their customers (beauty salons, pharmacies, stores), providing automatic order management.

iCardy is a service that allows diagnosing the risk of heart problems in real time with 99% accuracy.

AssayMe is a personal Wellness & Health assistant that allows users to monitor their health using medical rapid tests at home.

Recoshelf with the help of intelligent IoT cameras monitors the shelves in stores, checks the availability of goods, assortment and prices, helps increase sales by 5-6%.

Reelly is a digital platform that helps you find a responsible real estate expert in the right segment and location.

BloggerMall is a blogger collaboration platform that allows advertisers to order ads from bloggers quickly, safely and efficiently thanks to built-in tools such as blogger social media analytics, filters to find bloggers with the desired target audience, a Safe Deal function and a rating system.

Chargeback Optimizer is a platform for automated processing of problematic transactions with payment cards for banks, payment providers, trade and service enterprises, which allows to reduce the cost and shorten the time for processing claims and refunds to customers.

Advisera is a solution for entrepreneurs to receive business advice from international specialized experts using the Machine Learning algorithm.

The Ukrainian Startup Fund is a state fund created at the initiative of the Cabinet of Ministers. Its purpose is to provide financing to technology companies in the early stages of development (pre-seed and seed).

