Denmark to provide Ukraine with practical assistance in reconstruction – FM

Denmark will soon provide Ukraine with practical assistance in the reconstruction, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has said.

At a press conference with Foreign Minister Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Monday, Kofod said Denmark will partner and invest in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He reaffirmed Denmark's commitment to the restoration of Mykolaiv. According to the Foreign Minister, he wanted to move on to more detailed information from Ukrainian partners. Denmark has economic and practical assistance to Ukraine which is already on its way: it will help rebuild the country. He said it is needed to do everything possible to show that such destruction should not happen and that they will overcome it as soon as possible.

Kofod said Denmark would continue to provide military and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister said they have already provided over EUR 200 million of assistance to Ukraine, including a lot of weapons. Denmark also wants to continue its support in the fight against Russia. He said they also call on Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw from Ukraine.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted the need to continue imposing tougher sanctions against Russia, continue to supply assistance to Ukraine, including appropriate weapons, continue the process of collecting evidence of Russian crimes and bring criminals to justice.