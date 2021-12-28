Investments

14:34 28.12.2021

Economy Ministry expects first applications for support of 'investment nannies' this week - Svyrydenko

1 min read
Economy Ministry expects first applications for support of 'investment nannies' this week - Svyrydenko

The Ministry of Economy expects the first applications for contracts to support "investment nannies" this week, Yulia Svyrydenko, the First Deputy Prime Minister - the Minister of Economy, said.

"The first applications have already been received by Ukrinvest, which is the first entry point. Literally this week, we expect that these applications will be submitted to the Ministry of Economy for approval," she said, asked by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will be able to comment on them as we get them," Svyrydenko added.

Tags: #svyrydenko #economy_ministry
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 28.12.2021
ECA plans to insure loans of exporters for UAH 20 bln in 2022 – Economy Minister

ECA plans to insure loans of exporters for UAH 20 bln in 2022 – Economy Minister

11:54 30.11.2021
Economy Ministry: level of shadow economy remains unchanged at 31% of GDP in H1 2021

Economy Ministry: level of shadow economy remains unchanged at 31% of GDP in H1 2021

18:32 25.10.2021
Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

Economy Ministry announces competition for selection of four independent members of Naftogaz supervisory board

12:54 12.08.2021
TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

TIU Canada solar power plant's problem can be solved by connecting to another point – minister

12:13 12.08.2021
Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

Ukraine's govt initiates discussion with NBU – minister

12:35 22.06.2021
Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

Economy Ministry proposes to cancel moratorium on export of round timber - bill

14:35 20.05.2021
Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

Rada appoints Liubchenko as First Dpty PM, Minister of Economy – 293 affirmative votes

15:42 20.04.2021
Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

Economy Ministry allocates farmers UAH 190 mln in compensation for agricultural machinery over four months

10:15 15.04.2021
Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

Economy Ministry, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signs memorandum on $1 bln investment projects for ecological modernization

09:38 23.03.2021
Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Economy Ministry proposes to allocate UAH 200 mln for travel certificates

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

ZTMC returns to state ownership: decision of appellate court comes into legal force – SPF

Total investment in aircraft construction development in Ukraine until 2030 to reach over UAH 34 bln - Shmyhal

Airbus sees potential in Ukraine for creating new air carrier

LATEST

Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

TIU Canada dismantles solar power plant in Nikopol due to unresolved conflict with NFP

Israeli investments in Ukrainian IT sector may rise after law on Diia City adoption – Israeli Ambassador

Some UAH 12.5 bln of investment unlocked thanks to Rada commission for protecting investors' rights

PrivatBank starts talking about its privatization in 2024 for sky-high price

Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

In pandemic, it is more profitable to invest in warehouses, retail real estate – Dragon Capital

Dragon Capital takes break from investing in new office real estate projects

Five Ukrainian entrepreneurs, investment bankers launch large private equity fund with potential size of over $100 mln - media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD