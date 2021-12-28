Economy Ministry expects first applications for support of 'investment nannies' this week - Svyrydenko

The Ministry of Economy expects the first applications for contracts to support "investment nannies" this week, Yulia Svyrydenko, the First Deputy Prime Minister - the Minister of Economy, said.

"The first applications have already been received by Ukrinvest, which is the first entry point. Literally this week, we expect that these applications will be submitted to the Ministry of Economy for approval," she said, asked by Interfax-Ukraine.

"We will be able to comment on them as we get them," Svyrydenko added.