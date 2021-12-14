Economy Ministry to consider first two projects on 'investment nannies' for almost $100 mln – premier

Investors this week will submit the first two applications for investment projects with significant investments under the 'investment nannies' program for a total of $96 million, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

"This week, the first two applications for investment projects will be submitted. The total amount of investments for these applications is over $96 million. The projects will be implemented in the areas of agricultural processing and production of insulation materials, mineral wool," he said during the UkraineInvest "MAKE in UA" forum in Kyiv.

The prime minister added that in general, investors submitted 27 proposals for $2 billion.

UkraineInvest Executive Director Serhiy Tsivkach clarified that one application has already been submitted as of Tuesday, the second one will be submitted by the end of the week.

According to Shmyhal, in relation to investments, the government defined seven priorities: investment projects under the 'investment nannies' program, digitalization and IT support, privatization, public-private partnerships (PPP) and concession, the launch of industrial parks, business lending programs - longer and "cheaper" money, as well as the correct design of markets, primarily energy.