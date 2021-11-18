Investments

14:50 18.11.2021

EU hopes to mobilize up to EUR 7 bln of investments for seven years for Ukraine – European Commission representative

2 min read
EU hopes to mobilize up to EUR 7 bln of investments for seven years for Ukraine – European Commission representative

The EU has adopted an economic investment plan for three regions: the Eastern Partnership, the Western Balkans and the Southern Neighborhood – for Ukraine they hope to mobilize up to EUR 7 billion for investments for seven years, Deputy Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Katarína Mathernová.

From the EU side, the focus will be more on investment, the EU has a new instrument to support investments – "de-risk instrument." This is a guarantee from the European Commission to its international financial institutions-partners in order to reduce the risks for investments in our partner countries, among which is Ukraine, she said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that a lot of this will be sent to the Green Transition, a large portion will go to the digital transition, infrastructure renewal, and a lot is planned to be directed to access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses. According to Mathernová, this is already in the works, but this is a plan for the next seven years.

The representative of the European Commission said that Ukraine has a much greater economic potential than it was able to use until now, and that now there are much more opportunities than before to attract foreign investors.

There is much more potential to conduct transparent privatization, which will bring knowledge and know-how, new business practices and the opportunity to be a link in the European production chain to the country, she said. And one of the areas where it is necessary, it is simply necessary to do better, is public administration, corporate governance, justice, predictability of the business environment. Again, there have been improvements, Mathernová added. But she does not think Ukraine is already there, as the country will have to work hard to change investor sentiment and attract investment.

 

Tags: #investments #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:36 17.11.2021
EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

EU allocates 700,000 euros for humanitarian aid to migrants in Belarus

19:22 16.11.2021
EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

EU works with Ukrainian govt to identify secondary product value chains, assess demand for them

11:04 10.11.2021
Cyprus, Estonia, Croatia retain possibility of entry for Ukrainians

Cyprus, Estonia, Croatia retain possibility of entry for Ukrainians

14:17 09.11.2021
Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

Ukraine risks losing Kyiv Post with consequences – EU ambassador

12:48 09.11.2021
EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

EU announces decision to exclude Ukraine from 'green list' of travel

15:21 05.11.2021
Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

Ukraine's exclusion from EU 'green list' is not abolition of visa-free travel, only applies to travel – MFA

13:59 05.11.2021
EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

EU ambassadors exclude Ukraine from list of safe countries for travel

09:29 28.10.2021
EU to make EUR 60 mln available to Moldova to manage energy crisis

EU to make EUR 60 mln available to Moldova to manage energy crisis

13:43 25.10.2021
EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

EU disburses EUR 600 mln in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

16:03 21.10.2021
Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Ukraine to receive second tranche of macro-financial assistance from EU in near future – Stefanishyna

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

UkraineInvest gets 27 applications for state support under 'investment nanny' law for over $2 bln

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

Kyiv City State Administration looking for ways to invest in gas production for needs of Kyivteploenergo

Ryanair eyes aggressive expansion in Ukraine, counts on flying to 12 suitable airports

LATEST

EBRD investments in Ukraine in 2021-2022 will be about EUR 1 bln per year - Magaletsky

Dragon Capital plans to complete first stage of M10 Lviv Industrial Park in Q3 2022

Owner of Dnipro-Buzka wind farm, Belgium's SREW N.V., initiates arbitration against Ukraine

SPF postpones auction for sale of UMCC to late Dec due to one real bid

UkraineInvest gets 27 applications for state support under 'investment nanny' law for over $2 bln

Dragon Capital increases assets of funds under management to $800 mln

France may provide Ukraine with another EUR 1 bln investment in Big Construction program

Ukraine guarantees protection of investment from Israel – Zelensky

FM Logistic Ukraine invests $ 25-30 mln in building fifth phase of complex

American Amstar to build logistics complex in Kyiv region for $170 mln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD